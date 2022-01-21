US Supreme Court deals another blow to opponents of Texas abortion law





The conservative-leaning United States Supreme Court on Thursday dealt another blow to opponents of a Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The court, in a 6-3 decision, denied a request by abortion providers to refer the case to a district judge who had previously decided to block the Texas law.

Instead, the case will remain before the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The majority offered no comment on their decision, but the three liberal justices of the nation’s highest court wrote a scathing dissent.

“Today, for the fourth time, this Court refuses to protect pregnant Texans from gross violations of their constitutional rights,” Judge Sonia Sotomayor said.

“This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a serious prejudice to women in Texas, who have the right to control their own bodies,” Sotomayor said. “I will not remain silent as a state continues to nullify this constitutional guarantee.”

Texas law, which took effect September 1, prohibits abortions after six weeks, when a heartbeat in the uterus can be detected but before many women even know they are pregnant.

It is the most restrictive abortion law passed in the United States since the procedure was guaranteed as a constitutional right nearly five decades ago.

Severely restricting abortion laws were passed in several Republican-led states, but were struck down by the courts for violating Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion until the fetus was viable outside the womb, usually around age 22. 24 weeks.

Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) differs from other efforts in that it attempts to protect the state from alleged rights violations by giving members of the public the ability to sue doctors who perform abortions – or anyone who helps facilitate them – once a year. heartbeat in the uterus is detected.

They can be rewarded with $10,000 for filing civil lawsuits that end up in court, sparking criticism that the state is encouraging people to take justice into their own hands.

Many clinics in Texas – fearing potentially ruinous lawsuits – have closed.

Mississippi case

The Supreme Court declined to rule on the constitutionality of the Texas law, but indicated in another abortion case that it may be inclined to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Dec. 1 about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, and the court’s conservative wing — which includes three Donald Trump-appointed justices — seemed poised to go the extra mile. uphold the law and maybe even go one step further and overthrow Roe.

The court is expected to issue a decision in the Mississippi case by June.

Public opinion polls have found that most Americans think abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

But part of the population, especially on the religious right, never accepted the Roe v. Wade and campaigned for him to be overthrown.

(AFP)

