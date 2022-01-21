UK consumer confidence plummets on rising cost of living and inflation





UK consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in 11 months as people worried about soaring inflation and fuel costs, suggesting that rising cost of living will slow the recovery of household spending.

The UK Consumer Confidence Index, which closely watched how people view their personal finances and broader economic outlook, fell four points to -19 in January, according to research firm GfK.

That’s the lowest figure since February 2021, when the country was in strict lockdown, and below analysts’ expectations of no change from the previous month.

Joe Staton, Director of Customer Strategy at GfK, said: “Despite the good news about COVID-19 deregulation, consumers are clearly prepared for the prospect of a surge in inflation, higher fuel prices and higher interest rates.”

All components of the index deteriorated. However, the decline in consumer expectations about future personal finances and the sharp decline in the proportion of people who consider now the right time to make a major purchase have acted as a cause for concern over the UK’s recovery speed. It is more closely linked to personal spending patterns.

“The four-point drop in the key buying index definitely suggests people are ready to tighten their belts,” Staton said.

Consumer spending has been a major driver of the UK economic recovery. Household consumption contributed the most to economic growth in the third quarter, accounting for 1.2 percentage points of the 1.3% quarterly increase in GDP.

GfK indices based on interviews conducted between 4 and 12 January do not reflect Wednesday’s announcement of easing of coronavirus restrictions. But Staton said the mood is unlikely to brighten when the health emergency subsides, “because what worries us now is the cost of living pressure and this will affect us over the next few months.”

On Wednesday, the National Statistical Office reported that consumer price inflation in December rose at the fastest annual rate in 30 years. Economists predict inflation will peak in April when energy regulator Ofgem raises the base price ceiling for energy tariffs.

In the UK, in the first half of January, two out of three people reported an increase in the cost of living compared to the previous month, according to GfK data chime, along with ONS figures released on Thursday. Nearly 9 in 10 blamed rising food prices and 8 in 10 pressured by rising energy costs.

Linda Ellett, Head of Consumer Markets, Leisure and Retail at KPMG UK, found that around one-third of consumers will cut discretionary spending by 2022 due to rising cost of living, according to research.

“People who were able to save during the pandemic due to cost of living pressures are either keeping their savings, using them to offset costs, or being conservative about how much they will spend this year.” she added

