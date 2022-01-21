Pete Davidson Didn’t Miss SNL Rehearsals Amid Kim Romance





Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Shutter (2)

Set the clocks. Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian hasn’t affected his work at Saturday Night Live.

No rehearsals were missed, an NBC spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement Thursday, Jan. 20, after a report claimed the SNL cast thought Davidson, 28, was becoming a total diva. on set as the King of Staten Island star reportedly missed a few days of rehearsals last week but was allowed to perform anyway.

That’s not true, the spokesperson insisted Thursday.

The comedian, who was first linked to Kardashian, 41, in October 2021, has been spending a lot more time in Los Angeles lately. He also showed Kardashian his native New York, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum loves, a source exclusively told Usin in December 2021.

That same month, Kenan Thompson exclusively told Us what the SNL cast thought of Davidson’s budding romance with the KKW Beauty founder.

I think we were all [surprised], Thompson, 43, said at the time. It sort of went out of left field, but I don’t know. It’s nice to see the love if it can last.

The Kenan & Kel alum, who has shared the SNL stage with the Staten Island native since 2014, added that if his little brother Davidson is happy, I’m happy.

The couple have recently increased their time together, flying to the Bahamas earlier this month and then spotted on a date at Jon & Vinnys on January 11.

As the duo continue to grow closer, Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West has made it clear that he’s not Davidson’s biggest fan. In fact, the 44-year-old Yeezy creator dissed the Suicide Squad actor in a verse to his leaked song, My Life Was Never Eazy, which dropped Jan. 14.

God saved me from the accident just so I could beat the ass of Grammy winner Pete Davidson, who split from Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, raps in the extract.

Earlier this month, West raised his eyebrows again when he claimed the selfish author kept the location of their daughter’s 4th birthday party in Chicago a secret. He then appeared at the party, which took place on Saturday, January 15, but not before claiming Kardashian wouldn’t give him any details about the celebration.

Amid the drama, Kardashian, who also shares North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, leaned on Davidson.

The California native is very happy with the stand-up because it makes her laugh and feel comfortable during this difficult time, an insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, January 19.

The source added: This drama brings Kim and Pete closer because it makes things so easy.

