Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Britain Sends 30 Elite Troops and 2,000 Anti-Tank Weapons to Ukraine amid Fear of Russian Invasion | world news





Sky News understands that about 30 British elite units have arrived in Ukraine to train the Ukrainian army against new anti-tank weapons provided by Britain amid fears of an impending new Russian invasion.

Members of the Ranger Regiment, part of the Army’s newly formed special operations brigade, flew in airlifted military aircraft this week with a total of 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers.

British reconnaissance planes were captured as part of a quiet but notable British support.

Open source flight tracking software plotted a Royal Air Force C-17 transport aircraft between the UK and Ukraine.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:28 Britain ‘stands honest’ behind Ukraine, PM says.

Sky News is aware that there have been “multiple” flights since Monday.

The Daily Mail first reported that Britain had airlifted 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers. These figures are believed to be accurate.

Image: British cargo C-17 aircraft unload anti-tank weapons in Ukraine

George Allison of the UK Defense Journal, a website focused on defense news, tweeted a timeline of the flight that started on Monday.

The UK is known for providing the Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW). The weapon is described by the manufacturer as “the first single-soldier missile system capable of striking the main tank and taking down all major battle tanks in an instant with a single strike”. from above”.

Here is the time lapse of all arms airborne flights from the UK to #Ukraine from the morning of January 17, 2022 to this very moment, January 19, 2022. Britain has no intention of taking Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/p4DcNv25mt

— George Allison (@geoallison) January 19, 2022

The arms move came after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced in Parliament on Monday that Britain would increase military aid to Ukraine.

“We have decided to supply Ukraine with light, anti-tank and defensive weapons systems,” he said.

Image: BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple rocket launcher photographed Wednesday in Kherson, Ukraine

“A small number of British agents will also return to the UK after providing early stage training for a short period within the framework of Operation Orbital.”

UK says military aid is not a threat to Russia

Operation Orbital is the name of a British training group stationed in Ukraine in 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea last year and supported rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Image: Military support is being provided on a ‘short-range’ basis.

“I want to make it clear that this assistance is for short-range and obvious defensive weapons capabilities and is not a strategic weapon and does not pose a threat to Russia,” Wallace added.

“They are used for self-defense and British agents who provide early-stage training will return to the UK after training.”

Image: A military exercise is in progress at a shooting range in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

But Russia viewed the move with suspicion.

The Russian embassy in the UK tweeted: “It is clear that the UK shipments of weapons of lethality to Ukraine will fuel the crisis.”

