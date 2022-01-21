US and Russia agree to continue talks after meeting on Ukraine





Blinken and Lavrov wrap up talks in GenevaBlinken sees grounds to address mutual concernsBut tells Russia to choose diplomacy or conflict

GENEVA, Jan 21 (Reuters) – Top U.S. and Russian diplomats failed to make any major breakthroughs in Ukraine talks on Friday but agreed to continue talks to try to resolve a crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict.

After talks in Geneva, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of a “swift and harsh” response if Russia invades Ukraine after massing troops near its border and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was still awaiting a written response to security requests. guarantees.

But both said they were open to further dialogue, and Blinken saw reason to hope that mutual security issues could be resolved.

“Based on the conversations we’ve had – the deep conversations – over the past week and today here in Geneva, I think there is reason and a way to address some of the mutual concerns that we we have about safety,” Blinken said. .

He called the talks “frank and substantial” and told reporters that Russia now faced a choice.

“He can choose the path of diplomacy that can lead to peace and security, or the path that will only lead to conflict, grave consequences and international condemnation,” Blinken said, adding that diplomacy would be preferable.

“We have been clear: if Russian military forces cross the Ukrainian border, this is a new invasion. It will be met with a swift, severe and united response from the United States and our partners and allies. .”

Lavrov said the ball was in Washington’s court.

Describing the meeting as open and helpful, he said Moscow would understand if the talks were on track once it received a written response to its tough security demands from the United States.

“I can’t tell you if we’re on the right or wrong track. We’ll understand that when we get the American response on paper to all points of our proposal,” Lavrov said.

Russia’s demands include halting NATO’s eastward expansion and promising that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the Western military alliance.

Blinken said he expected to share with Russia “our concerns and ideas in more detail and in writing next week” and said he and Lavrov had “agreed to further talks thereafter.”

Russia and the United States could hold another meeting next month to discuss Moscow’s demands for security guarantees, Russian news agency RIA said, citing a source in the Russian delegation.

“DON’T GET AHEAD OF OURSELVES”

Lavrov said Russia had its own worries, “not about made-up threats, but about real facts that no one is hiding – pumping Ukraine with weapons, sending hundreds of Western military instructors.”

Asked about the possibility of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Lavrov was cautious.

“Let’s not rush, President Putin is always ready for contacts with President Biden, it is clear that these contacts must be seriously prepared,” he said.

Washington’s hopes of building a united opposition front in Moscow have been complicated by comments by US President Joe Biden at a press conference on Wednesday in which he suggested allies could be divided over how to respond to a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine. Read more

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, Blinken swept across Europe in an attempt to bolster U.S. allies’ pledges to hit Russia with economic sanctions if it goes ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

In Kiev on Wednesday, Blinken assured Ukraine of American support. Blinken, before meeting German, French and British officials in Berlin on Thursday, said Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an imminent invasion.

Blinkens MP Wendy Sherman and Lavrov MP Sergei Ryabkov also met in Geneva last week, with no breakthrough.

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Additional reporting by Alexander Ermoshenko in Donetsk, Mark Trevelyan in London and Vladimir Soldatkin and Tom Balmforth in Moscow; Written by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Shields, Mary Milliken, Grant McCool and Timothy Heritage

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

