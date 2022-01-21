The government supports the Britishvolt plan for the Blyth gigafactory to build electric vehicle batteries.





When the plant is complete, it will produce enough batteries each year to power more than 300,000 electric vehicles, helping the UK automotive industry transition to a zero-emission future and increasing electric vehicle production.

Government support for the gigafactory will help to get significant additional support from private investors. Together with private sector investment, the project will create 3,000 direct high-skilled jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs across the broader supply chain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Britishvolts’ plans to build a new gigafactory in Northumberland is strong testimony to the skilled workers the Northeast and the UK are at the forefront of the global green industrial revolution.

Backed by government and private sector investment, the new battery plant will boost the UK’s production of electric vehicles while leveling opportunities and providing thousands of new highly skilled jobs to communities in the industrial heartland.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Today’s news has been a huge boost to the UK and has fueled confidence in the Northeast’s economy.

Britishvolts’ planned gigafactory will not only allow the UK to take full advantage of the booming electric vehicle market, but will also bring thousands of high-skilled, high-paying jobs to the Northeast.

In a global race between countries to secure critical battery production, this government is proud to have made the necessary investments for the UK to maintain its position as one of the world’s premier locations for automobile manufacturing.

Investment Minister Grimstone said:

Support for the Britishvolts gigafactory will not only provide new jobs to Northumberlanders, but will also help revitalize the local economy through significant additional investments. All of this will help transform Blyth as well as create batteries that will power electric vehicles for a cleaner, greener future.

Through employment initiatives, the entire government is focused on protecting, supporting and creating jobs across the country. The government is investing millions of dollars to develop supply chains for clean vehicles in the UK, and is working with the auto industry to remain competitive for years to come. As part of our Net Zero strategy, we recently announced $350 million in funding for the Automotive Transformation Fund. This is in addition to the 500 million already announced as part of the 10-point plan. Ending sales of new gasoline and diesel cars in the UK by 2030 will make the UK the G7 country to be the fastest to decarbonize cars and vans.

