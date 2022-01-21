US sanctions four Ukrainians it says worked with Russia to destabilize Ukraine





The US government on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Ukrainians it said were engaged in Russian-backed “influence activities to destabilize Ukraine” as Western powers continued to signal to Moscow that any further aggression against Ukraine would have punitive economic and political consequences.

“Russia has ordered its intelligence services to recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to seize Ukrainian power and control Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with a Russian occupation force,” the official said. Treasury Department in a statement announcing the sanctions.

Two of the four are current members of Ukraine’s parliament and are accused of working under the direction of Russian intelligence to “create instability before a Russian invasion”, including undermining pro-Western politicians and “laying the groundwork of a new Russian-controlled government in Ukraine.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kremlin officials in 2020 “launched a comprehensive information operation plan designed in part to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian state to operate independently; the people named today have played a key role in this campaign”.

The sanctions list was “separate and distinct”, the Treasury Department said, from the broader range of sanctions that the United States and European countries have pledged to impose on Russia if it attacks Ukraine.

Blinken, who is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, played down the likelihood of a diplomatic breakthrough in public remarks in Berlin. He had traveled to the German capital after a trip to Kiev, Ukraine, to meet German, French and British counterparts.

“These are difficult issues that we face, and resolving them will not happen quickly. I don’t expect us to resolve them in Geneva tomorrow,” he said of the talks with Lavrov. “But we can advance our mutual understanding – and that, combined with the de-escalation of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, can steer us away from this crisis in the weeks to come.”

The secretary’s remarks came as Pentagon officials warned that a Russian invasion may not initially unfold with tanks entering Ukraine, but rather in the form of hybrid measures such as cyberattacks, information operations , sabotage or airstrikes – any of which “could begin within days”. “and give Putin a chance to gauge the international reaction,” a US official said.

The United States has also approved third-party transfers for NATO partners and allies, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the United Kingdom, to provide US military equipment from their stockpiles to use of Ukraine, according to a State Department official. Recently, the United States also authorized up to an additional $200 million in additional equipment support “to meet Ukraine’s emergency defense needs,” the official said.

In Washington, President Biden sought to backtrack on comments he made at a press conference on Wednesday that suggested there could be divisions among Western nations over the consequences Russia might face if it was launching a “minor incursion” into Ukrainian territory.

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine alluded to the comment in an English-language tweet: “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief over the loss of loved ones. I say that as the president of a great power.”

Mr Biden, in an apparent effort to clarify his remarks, said he had been “absolutely clear” with Mr Putin and that the Russian president had “no misunderstanding” that if “Russian units assembled cross the Ukrainian border, it’s an invasion.”

Such an incursion “will be met with tough and coordinated economic responses” which the president said he discussed in detail with his allies and laid out “very clearly” to Putin himself.

“Let there be no doubt that if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price,” Biden said, adding that the United States was prepared to deal with situations other than a Overt military action, including paramilitary tactics and cyberattacks.

“We must also be ready to respond to it,” the president said.

When asked if a small incursion by Russia would trigger sanctions, a senior Biden administration official also told reporters on Wednesday, “If Russia uses the conventional military to acquire land by force, it will deserve a severe economic response”.

“We said before ‘the invasion is an invasion.’ That’s what we mean by that – whether it’s a small piece of territory or a large piece of territory,” the same official added.

David Martin, Eleanor Watson, Margaret Brennan and Camilla Schick contributed to this report.

