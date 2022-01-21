UK.gov’s No Place To Hide campaign failed upon launch.





The UK government’s public relations campaign to subvert popular support for end-to-end encryption on comment messaging platforms began with the headline “Nowhere to Hide” and is as extensive as previous attacks on security-assurance technologies.

As previously reported last year, the 500k campaign aims to eliminate public support for End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) as part of a broader strategy.

This is to make it easy for police officers and other public sector snoopers to read public online conversations without obtaining prior permission or turning off privacy features.

Judging by the videos distributed in earnest by the organizations supporting this, the No Place To Hide campaign (run by advertising agency M&C Saatchi) is much broader than just targeting Facebook Messenger, as previously thought.

Do you know what end-to-end encryption means?

This could mean that social media platforms can no longer detect cases of child sexual abuse and can no longer report them to the police.

Retweet to raise awareness of the dangers of end-to-end encryption. #NoPlaceToHide pic.twitter.com/Hs6itgRiJO

Barnardos (@barnardos) Jan 18, 2022

The content of the video here reflects the police’s perspective on E2EE as a digital smoke screen, preventing them from randomly trolling the conversation and grabbing what they don’t like to see. The message is clear. Privacy is for pedophiles.

Inevitably, smart people fought against buying unclaimed domain names similar to the official No Place To Hide sites and pointing to informative material explaining the benefits of E2EE. So noplacetohide.uk jumps to a blog post by former Facebook chapter Alec Muffett entitled “There Are Better and Better Ways to Help Kids Without Destroying the Future of Internet Privacy”. At the time of writing, no other similar domains appear to be owned.

Otherwise, your campaign will start slowly and inconspicuously. This could be intentional, so opponents may exhaust themselves before the increase, but they are doing great so far as an exercise with 500,000 in public funds for minimal effect.

E2EE is power for the good

The technology does more than that, and the government is deliberately omitting this information so that anyone reading this doesn’t get the idea that the UK government has a point about E2EE protecting pedophiles.

The mobile banking app uses E2EE. Online chat with HMRC is protected via E2EE. No more insecure web chatting with the tax clerk’s help desk than reading a P60 in the middle of a shopping center.

Family WhatsApp groups are also protected via E2EE. This helps prevent malicious people from searching for information that they can use to target and harm you and your loved ones. But the UK government wants those safeguards to go away because it means the police have to work less.

Are all these online protections helpful for pedophiles? As with all good E2EE unwanted by-products. As an incomplete analogy, road accidents kill thousands of people in accidents every year. But no one is claiming that roads should be closed to prevent such deaths.

The money spent publicly lobbying Facebook to demonize the technology itself without enabling E2EE was spent on public awareness campaigns on how to report crime, public awareness campaigns for children, and talking to (and overseeing) children about their use of social media today. Money used to educate parents on how to. Let the kids know who to talk to when a strange adult suddenly tries to make friends online.

The money spent with M&C Saatchi, known for its long-standing involvement with the Conservative Party and protracted accounting scandal, certainly won’t hurt a police or civil service career in today’s Conservative government, but it doesn’t sweep the facts. Money wasted chasing pointless goals.

Demonstrating a technology that has long been routinely adopted in the corporate IT world is going nowhere, and increasingly tech and security savvy people will not accept the saying “Think kids” for something that will make them successful. will be Less secure online. No matter how hard public sector figures try to make this up against child abuse.

