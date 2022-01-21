Leeds Truss’ speech at the Rowe Institute





Let’s start by acknowledging the Gadigal people, the traditional owners of this land, and paying tribute to the elders of the past and present.

I am very happy to be back to Sydney and the Lowy Institute with my friend Marise Payne. As the UK pioneers its future as a global UK, we can now take full advantage of our trade, defense, foreign and development policies to work with friends and partners around the world. And I think Australia is a truly inspiring place, with what it is doing to promote free trade, freedom of the press, human rights and the rights of women and girls as a leading nation.

And now our close bonds are more important than ever. And we are doing more and more things together. And it is important because the threats we face are increasing.

The Kremlin has not learned the lessons of history. They dream of a Soviet Union, or some kind of Greater Russia that sculpts territories based on ethnicity and language. They claim to want stability, and seek to intimidate and destabilize others.

We know what lies beneath that road, and the horrific pain and suffering of those who take their lives as a result. This is why we are urging President Putin to give up and step down before he makes a major strategic mistake in Ukraine.

Ukraine is a proud country with a long history. They knew the invading forces from Mongolia to Tatars. They suffered a state-sponsored famine. Their resilience is deep. If necessary, the Ukrainians will fight to defend their country.

As the Soviet-Afghan wars and the Chechen conflicts show, aggression only leads to bogs.

At the NATO-Russian board meeting last week, we sent a clear message to Moscow that a further invasion of Ukraine would have devastating consequences, including joint sanctions on the financial sector and individuals.

This week, the UK announced a new package of training, support and defense weapons aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities. And we worked with our partners on influential measures targeting the Russian financial sector and individuals.

Following the high-level meeting in London in December, they were also strengthening bilateral partnerships and building new trilateral relations with Poland and Ukraine.

It also promoted alternatives to energy supply, making the country less dependent on Russia for gas.

Everyone has to step in. Together with our allies, we will continue to stand on the side of Ukraine and urge Russia to de-escalate.

What happens in Eastern Europe is important to the world. Threats to freedom, democracy and the rule of law are not just local problems, they are global. That is why we must respond together.

Iran’s nuclear program is more advanced than ever. China is conducting military flights near Taiwan. And they are using their economic power to force democracies like Australia and Lithuania.

Russia and China are increasingly working together as they strive to set the standard for technologies such as artificial intelligence and gain an edge in space through close ties with the Western Pacific through joint military exercises. The International Institute for Strategic Studies claims that it is now seeing the strongest, closest and best relationship between the two countries in 70 years.

And we are seeing authoritarian regimes aligned around the world. It is not surprising that regimes such as Belarus, North Korea or Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing.

They see these countries as puppets, not partners. Moscow wants them to promote their propaganda and destabilize the liberal democracy at their doorstep. At the same time, Beijing built the so-called iron brotherhood with Belarus. China is the largest buyer of Iranian crude and Pyongyang’s largest trading partner.

China and Russia are discovering an ideological vacuum and rushing to fill it. They are daring in a way they haven’t seen since the Cold War.

As liberty-loving democracies, we must face these threats. In addition to NATO, we are working with partners such as Australia, India, Japan, Indonesia and Israel to build a global free network.

The invaders are breaking their promises and obligations. They destabilize the rule-based international order and undermine the values ​​that underpin it. But they have nothing to offer in their place.

A free world is different. It is defined as in favor of, not against.

We believe in freedom and democracy. We believe that individual freedom is the greatest force of change on the planet. When people have agency, freedom and opportunity in their lives, they accomplish amazing things.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, we know from the evidence of human history that democracy is the engine room of change.

We fuel our fight against COVID-19, from the University of Sydney Edward Holmes, Oxfords Sarah Gilbert and her lifesaving vaccine that published the COVID genome, to our joint efforts to distribute the vaccine to those around us in need. You see this in the ideas and innovations you feed. World.

We want to work together to solve the big problems we face. This includes working with countries like China and Russia if it’s necessary to trade, combat climate change, or bring Iran to the negotiating table. But in doing so, we will stand up for what we believe.

In December, I welcomed the G7 Foreign Minister to Liverpool with Marise Payne and other best friends and allies.

We expressed our concern over China’s policy of economic coercion and decided to condemn Russia’s aggression. Together, we have shown our determination to stand shoulder to shoulder for freedom and democracy around the world.

We are continuing that important work this week with AUKMIN, the first Australian-British Foreign and Defense Ministers meeting since 2018.

And we decided to act together in three key areas:

First, we will stand up for economic security.

That means shouting out China when it blocks products from Lithuania or imposes punitive tariffs on Australian barley and wine. This means reducing strategic dependence on authoritarian regimes, starting with Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

This means helping countries avoid debt-filled balance sheets. It is estimated that 44 low-middle-income countries have Chinese debt in excess of 10% of GDP.

They were responding in all respects. And we’ve strengthened our supply chains, taking economic ties to like-minded countries to new heights.

We made a big step forward by signing a free trade agreement with Australia in December.

This is a world-class deal that eliminates all tariffs on goods in both directions. It will be easier for our people to live and work in different countries, especially those under the age of 35.

We are building this by joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, working with Australia to strengthen the reliability of our supply through one of the largest free trade zones on the planet. We have also worked together to provide honest and reliable alternative investment resources to low- and middle-income countries.

In November I started British International Investment, leveraging the city of London’s thermal power to provide these countries with up to 8 billion annual public and private financing by 2025.

Yesterday Marise Payne and I agreed to a close collaboration between the UK and Australia to expand investment opportunities across the Indo-Pacific, particularly in sectors such as energy, climate change, adaptation and technology.

And we are working together to sanction human rights violations and keep those who use forced labor out of our supply chains.

Second, freedom must be defended, which is why we deepen our security relations.

Last year’s review of British consolidation put us in a new deterrent posture, including the largest increase in defense spending since the end of the Cold War.

We need to see everyone moving forward this way. Too few NATO allies meet their 2% spending target. So it’s nice to know that Australia is also reinforcing our commitment to collective security.

The power of our partnership has been proven time and time again. We will forever remember the Australians and New Zealanders who gave their lives for freedom on the historic battlefields of Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Pacific.

From the 5 Eyes intelligence partnership to the Five Power Defense Arrangements with friends Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand, to the Carrier Strike Group that visited the area last year, led by HMS Queen. Even today, the depth of our promise remains clear. Elizabeth. Our military, along with ships and aircraft from Australia and other partners, stood up for our mutual benefit in the South China Sea and supported regional stability.

Of course, last year we closed the groundbreaking AUKUS partnership. With this transaction, we have together ushered in a bold new era in our long history.

By joining forces with the United States, we are demonstrating our resolve to safeguard the security and stability of the region as a whole. We are helping Australia acquire nuclear submarines, and it means a deeper trilateral cooperation on advanced capabilities such as cyber, AI and quantum. We want to use this in-depth expertise to support reliability with partners across the Indo-Pacific.

We look forward to tomorrow’s visit to Adelaide’s shipyards where Britain and Australia are building new Type 26 frigates. And Adelaide will, of course, play an important role in the development of the new AUKUS submarine.

This is a truly strong and cutting-edge partnership and we are determined to continue strengthening it for the benefit of all of us.

Finally, we are strengthening technical cooperation.

Technology has empowered people by enabling incredible freedom, but we know that others can confiscate technology to instigate fear. Whether it’s a cyberattack or the creation of a state-of-the-art surveillance state with facial recognition software and AI, we cannot allow the technology of the future to be hijacked for malicious purposes.

Global technical standards must be shaped by the free world. That’s why we want to go further and faster by deepening scientific and technological cooperation.

Just as Australia banned Huawei from 5G networks, we are removing high-risk vendors from our infrastructure. And we are embracing our Australian expertise to bring cutting-edge 5G to the London Underground, for example.

Providing our strategic advantage in science and technology is an absolutely overarching goal of our integrated review.

So I’m excited this week to launch a new cyber and core technology partnership with Australia aimed at combating malicious actors, strengthening supply chains and using technology to support freedom and democracy.

Building these partnerships and bringing other countries closer to the trajectory of free market democracy will ultimately make all of us safer and more free in the future.

That’s why it’s time for the free world to keep its place. We must face global attackers.

We should be proud of what we have brought to humanity through our ideas and ideals, and we should be more ambitious about what we can do together in the future.

Forty years ago, Margaret Thatcher gave a lecture by Sir Robert Menzies in Melbourne. She said: Where there is freedom, I try to extend it. Where under attack I will defend it. Where it doesn’t exist, I’ll try to make it.

I can’t think of a better friend than Australia to work with on this important endeavor. We can do great things.

thank you.

