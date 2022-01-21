Blizzard kills four, including a baby near the Canada-US border | Canada





Four people, including a baby, have been found dead near the Canada-US border, after a failed crossing attempt in brutal blizzard conditions.

The grim discovery came as officials south of the border announced the arrest of an American man charged with human trafficking.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man, woman and baby near the border partially buried in snow. A young boy, believed to be a teenager, was found nearby.

The group are believed to have succumbed to intense cold and high winds as they attempted to cross the border into an area where temperatures had recently dropped to -35C (-31F).

These people, including a baby, were left to fend for themselves in the middle of a blizzard. Those victims faced not only cold weather, but also endless fields, large snowdrifts and total darkness, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told reporters Thursday.

Canadian police say they were alerted by US officials after a separate group was intercepted south of the border. The group of Indian nationals had supplies for a small child, but no babies were seen with them.

The RCMP began searching the border area and discovered the group of four, just a dozen meters from the border.

I can assure you that the search for possible survivors or additional victims continued throughout the evening and our officers continued to patrol the area today, MacLatchy said.

Earlier today, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced the arrest of an American man charged with human trafficking.

US Border Patrol agents say they stopped a van in a rural border area between Minnesota and North Dakota, near the Canadian border.

Steve Shand, 47, was driving a white rental vehicle and had two passengers with him, who were undocumented Indian nationals.

Police then discovered five other Indian nationals just south of the border walking towards where Shand was arrested, the statement said.

The group told police they had crossed the border expecting to be picked up by someone. They told authorities they had been walking for more than 11 hours. Two were seriously injured and were taken to hospital, the statement said.

A member of the group told authorities he was carrying a backpack for a family of four who had been separated overnight. The backpack contained toys, medicine, clothes and a diaper.

MacLatchy said that in recent years border crossings from the United States into Canada have increased following the election of former US President Donald Trump.

In December 2016, two men lost their fingers to severe frostbite after struggling in snow up to their waists during a blizzard while crossing the province of Manitoba. A few months later, a woman died of hypothermia near the border on the American side.

I also have a message for anyone considering crossing the border into Manitoba, whether heading south or north: don’t, said MacLatchy, adding that due to the virtually impassable terrain and snowdrifts deep, the RCMP needed all-terrain vehicles during the search. Don’t listen to anyone who tells you they can get you to your destination safely. They can not. Even with proper clothing, this is not a possible trip.

RCMP say they are working to identify the names and ages of those who died. Autopsies are scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/20/us-canada-border-failed-crossing-attempt-four-dead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos