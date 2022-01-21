FAA estimates 78% of US planes can now land at airports equipped with 5G C-band





The FAA announced that approximately 78% of the US commercial fleet has been cleared to land at 5G C-band equipped airports, even in low visibility conditions. The agencies’ statement comes after a week of controversy surrounding the rollout of upgraded cellular technology from AT&T and Verizons, which saw US airlines warn of catastrophic disruption to travel and shipping and some international airlines announcing they would halt flights to some US airports.

The problem is that some radio altimeters do not correctly ignore signals from new 5G transmitters. While there are precautions that should prevent this, including creating buffer zones around airports, an incorrect altimeter reading could cause real problems when landing in low visibility.

Given the high stakes, the FAA said only planes equipped with altimeters it has tested and cleared will be allowed to land in suboptimal conditions at airports where new 5G technology has been deployed. You can read our explainer of the situation, which details the last-minute confusion, here.

The FAA quickly added altimeters throughout the week

On January 16, the agency announced that it had erased two altimeters, which it increased to five on Wednesday. He said authorized altimeters are installed in some versions of aircraft like the Boeing 737, 747 and 777. The FAA changed that language on Thursday, saying the 13 authorized altimeters should cover all Boeing 717s, 737s, 747s, 757s. , 767, 777, 787, MD-10/-11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380. He also notes that some Embraer 170 and 190 regional jets are covered.

The FAA still predicts that some altimeters will fail the test and be too susceptible to 5G interference. Planes equipped with these models will not be allowed to land at airports with new 5G technology in low visibility conditions, which could prevent airlines from scheduling flights using these planes to airports of concern, given the unpredictability of weather conditions and disturbances. such diversion would cause.

Carriers have been frustrated with the FAA and airlines over their handling of the situation. Their deployments have been repeatedly delayed and on Tuesday AT&T issued a statement lambasting the FAA’s failure to do what nearly 40 countries have done, namely safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services. . Verizon followed with a similar statement that also mentioned rollouts in other countries.

You can read the FAA’s full statement on its 5G page, under FAA Statements on 5G.

