53 stealth omicron sub-variants found in UK





The UK Department of Health and Security is investigating a sub-variant of Omicron Covid, with 53 cases so far in the UK.

Reported to outperform the original mutant strain in some parts of the world, this mutation has been designated Covid BA.2.

Some scientists called it Stealth Omicron because standard PCR tests could not distinguish it from the previous variant.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron, also known as B.1.1.529, has three major sub-strains: BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

UKHSA posted on Twitter that “the number of BA.2 cases is currently low and the original Omicron lineage, BA.1, is still dominant in the UK and further analysis will now be undertaken.”

A spokesperson said, “As of January 10, 2022, 53 sequences of the BA.2 subfamily of Omicron have been identified in the UK.

“This sublineage, specified by Pangolin on December 6, 2021, lacks a deletion in the spike gene in 69-70 that causes S-gene target failure (SGTF), which has previously been used as a proxy to detect when Omicron. UKHSA continues to closely monitor data for the BA.2 sub-lineage.”

More related articles See more related articles

It is believed that the Stealth strain can outperform BA.1 in Denmark. However, scientists say the rates of infection, disease and hospitalization are the same for both substrains.

Stealth omicrons have decreased from 20% of cases to 45% of cases in Denmark, with 30,000 new cases per day in Denmark.

There are reports of rapid spread in the UK, Norway, Sweden, France and India.

The Danish Statens Serum Institute said: Initial analysis showed no difference in hospitalization for BA.2 compared to BA.1. The vaccine is also expected to be effective against severe disease with BA.2 infection.

Researchers believe there are 28 new mutations between BA.1 and Stealth Covid BA.2.

Mutations can change the behavior of the strain, potentially making it more contagious or how ill it makes the patient.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/53-cases-stealth-omicron-subvariant-22830395 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos