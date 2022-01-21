Belarus. US charges four government officials with piracy over Ryanair plane hijacking | Belarus





US prosecutors have charged four Belarusian government officials with hijacking planes for hijacking a Ryanair flight last year, saying there was a bomb threat to arrest an opposition journalist.

The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, related how a scheduled passenger plane traveling between Athens, Greece, and Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 23 was diverted to Minsk, Belarus by air traffic control authorities in Belarus.

Since the dawn of powered flight, countries around the world have cooperated to ensure the safety of passenger aircraft. The defendants broke those standards by hijacking a plane for the illegitimate purpose of suppressing dissent and free speech, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release announcing the charges.

Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the pilots there was a bomb threat against the airliner and ordered them to land in Minsk. The Belarusian military scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet in an apparent attempt to encourage the crew to comply with orders from flight controllers.

When the plane landed, journalist and activist Raman Pratasevich was arrested.

In August, US President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Belarus on the one-year anniversary of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s election, in a vote the United States and the international community called a irregularities.

Pratasevich ran a popular messaging app that helped organize mass protests against Lukashenko. The 26-year-old left Belarus in 2019 and was charged there with inciting riots.

Lukashenko secured a sixth term as leader of the Eastern European nation last year. The widespread belief that the vote was stolen sparked mass protests in Belarus that led to an increased crackdown by Lukashenko’s regime against protesters, dissidents and independent media. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten and imprisoned.

Those charged in the court documents were identified as Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, director general of Belaeronavigatsia Republican Unitary Air Navigation Services Enterprise, the Belarusian state air navigation authority; Oleg Kazyuchits, Deputy General Director of Belaeronavigatsia; and two Belarusian state security agents whose full identities were not known to prosecutors.

The defendants are based in Belarus and have not been arrested, US authorities said.

