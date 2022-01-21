British aid heads to Tonga as Pacific nation continues cleanup after eruption and tsunami | world news





British-funded relief is being sent to Tonga almost a week after a volcanic eruption and tsunami ravaged parts of the island nation.

The Australian Navy ship HMAS Adelaide was due to set sail on Friday with British support, including 90 family-sized tents, eight community tents and six wheelbarrows requested by the Tongan government.

At the same time, the Royal Navy’s maritime corvette HMS Spey will sail from Tahiti to Tonga, loaded with water and medical supplies.

Image: Ash from the eruption of the Tonga volcano is visible from the International Space Station. Photo: NASA/astronaut Kayla Barron Image: According to the United Nations, about 80% of Tonga’s population has been affected by the disaster.

HMS Spey is due to arrive next week and the captain, Commander Mike Proudman, said: “I am proud to be able to play a role in the efforts of the Royal Navy to respond to Tonga’s devastating volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.”

The UK has also offered to finance the deployment of crisis experts through the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss said: “I think with those who have been embroiled in the terrible devastation and loss of life caused by the tsunami in Tonga.”

Image: The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano that triggered the tsunami

What’s going on in Tonga?

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted on January 13th and January 15th.

The eruption was so powerful that Fiji, New Zealand and Australia could be heard as far away.

It also caused a tsunami.

Image: Authorities said three people were killed in the disaster.

A UN humanitarian agency official estimated that about 84,000 people (more than 80% of Tonga’s population) were affected by the volcanic eruption.

At least three people, including one British, have been killed, and homes have been destroyed on several islands, leaving the country with polluted water supplies.

Image: Angela Glover’s body was found after the tsunami. Photo: @ifthegloverfits

The disaster also cut communications to the country with a population of about 105,000, cutting it off from the rest of the world.

Humanitarian Aid and Queen’s Message

The first plane carrying foreign aid arrived in Tonga on January 20, five days after the tsunami, and ash was removed from the airport runway.

They were the Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules and the Australian Globemaster aircraft.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:49 Tonga devastated after volcanic eruption

Among them were buckets, desalination equipment, shelters, kitchens, scavengers to remove ashes, generators, sanitation kits and communication equipment.

Tonga was one of the few countries in the pandemic to so far escape community transmission of COVID-19, so we had to be vigilant.

Aid from Japan is also in progress.

Although some phone connections have been restored, it may take another month for full service to resume.

Image: Australian aid was one of the first to reach the island nation.

The Queen sent a message of condolences to King Tupo VI of Tonga on Thursday.

“I am shocked and saddened by the effects of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga,” she said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga as you work together to restore the damage.

He continued, “For those who cannot communicate with friends and family due to a loss of communication, it must be a very difficult situation, but I hope that they will recover as soon as possible.”

