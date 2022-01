Who is arming Ukraine: US, UK, Baltic States, but not Germany

The State Department has approved requests from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to transfer US-made weapons to Ukraine, reflecting a growing urgency on NATO’s eastern periphery to deter the Russian aggression.

Why it matters: Even though Ukraine’s military has improved since 2014, it still wouldn’t be up to the task of a full-scale Russian invasion. Instead, the United States and its allies hope that Western weapons and training, along with the threat of crippling financial sanctions, will help deter Vladimir Putin from invading.

Big Picture: The United States has provided more than $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine in the past year, more than at any time since 2014, when the Russians have made their way into the Crimea. President Biden also authorized an additional $200 million in December.

Ukraine’s government and Congress want the US to do more: Republicans and Democrats are both pushing to fast-track up to $500 million in security aid, including a bill introduced today which would launch a “Lend-Lease” agreement for Ukraine. The “porcupine strategy” has echoes in the Soviet-Afghan War of the 1980s, when the CIA helped support a bloody insurgency that eventually forced the Soviets to retreat. The Baltic states, which have much to lose from renewed Russian aggression, will send Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger air defense missiles, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the UK has airlifted more than 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukraine this week alone (check out this jaw-dropping time lapse) and sent an elite special operations group to train the Ukrainian ground forces.

Denmark has announced a new $25 million ‘comprehensive support package’ aimed at helping bring Ukraine’s military up to NATO standards and promoting conflict resolution in the war-torn east . Turkey agreed to a military cooperation framework with Ukraine last fall and infuriated Russia by selling Kiev a batch of drones that have been deployed in the Donbass. Canada, which has the third-largest population of Ukrainians outside Ukraine and Russia, sent a special operations unit for training and did not rule out sending defensive weapons. The Czech Republic recently elected government is ready to supply weapons to Ukraine in coordination with other countries. The French have also sold arms to Kiev in the past.

On the other side: Germany has refused to send arms to Ukraine due to a new ban on such exports to conflict zones. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a visit to Kyiv this week that the policy was “rooted in our history”.

Germany was the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter for the past four years, with major customers including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but the previous government also opposed sending weapons murderous attacks on Ukraine to avoid provoking Russia.

