Spain unveils new coronavirus vaccine guidelines for UK tourists before half a year





British vacationers planning a sunny vacation in Spain may have had a covid booster jab starting early next month.

Spain has announced that starting February 1, it will only allow travelers with a certificate of vaccination showing that they have been fully vaccinated against the virus within the last 270 days.

SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that those who received their last vaccination more than 9 months ago will need a booster dose to enter the country.

The booster jab must also be administered at least 14 days prior to travel and proof of the third dose must be included in the NHS app or document used for entry.

More related articles See more related articles

The country’s official travel website Safe Spain states: To travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate from 1 February 2022, the certificate must have been issued by the competent authority of the country of origin at least 14 days after the date of administration. During the last dose of the entire immunization course, as long as the last dose of that immunization course was within 270 days.

This measure requires vacationers planning to visit mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands for semi-annual vacations to check their immunization status prior to travel.

Are you dreaming of when you will be able to go on vacation again and where you will be? Want to get the latest travel and lodging news straight to your inbox to help you plan ahead?

Register here to receive the latest travel advice and regular updates on the best destinations and great places to stay after Corona.

When you subscribe, we will use the information you provide to send us these newsletters. From time to time they will include recommendations for other relevant newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Policy details how we use your data and your rights. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

All arrivals are also required to fill out the Spanish Government Health Care form prior to arrival. You can fill it out online or submit it on paper before departure.

Upon arrival at the airport and port, you will be asked to present a QR code proving that you have filled out the form.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated do not need to be tested on arrival or traveling from the UK to Spain.

Tourists traveling to Spain cannot use a COVID-19 recovery certificate to enter Spain.

For more stories from where you live, visit InYourArea.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/whats-on/travel/spain-issues-new-covid-vaccine-22829724 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos