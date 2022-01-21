U.S. judge blocks Biden federal employee’s COVID vaccine warrant





Jan 21 (Reuters) – A Texas judge ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from sanctioning employees who do not comply.

Biden issued an order requiring about 3.5 million workers to get vaccinated by Nov. 22, prohibiting religious or medical accommodation — or else face discipline or firing.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown said the question was whether Biden could “demand that millions of federal employees undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.” That, as the law stands, as the Supreme Court recently expressed, is a bridge too far.”

Brown, based in Galveston and appointed by former President Donald Trump, said the government could protect public health with less invasive measures, such as masking and social distancing.

The US Department of Justice said it would appeal the decision.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said 98% of federal workers are vaccinated or have applied for medical or religious exemptions. “We have confidence in our legal authority,” Psaki said in response to the judge’s ruling.

The judge said he understood the government was going to start sanctioning non-compliant employees imminently.

Brian Fouche, a Commerce Department survey statistician with 16 years of government experience, was told in a January 19 letter that he would be suspended for 14 days from January 30 because he refused to disclose his vaccination status, according to court documents. .

The letter from the U.S. Census Bureau informed Fouché that his “misconduct is very serious and will not be tolerated,” according to a copy of the letter in court records. The letter said failure to meet vaccine requirements could result in his dismissal.

The judge’s ruling is the latest in a string of court rulings to run counter to government vaccine requirements.

In mid-January, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the president’s COVID-19 vaccination or testing mandate for big business, a policy that conservative justices have seen as an improper imposition on life and health. many Americans. The court authorized a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities. Read more

A third major vaccine requirement aimed at employees of federal contractors was blocked by a federal judge in December. Read more

COVID-19 has killed more than 800,000 people in the United States during the two-year pandemic and taken a heavy toll on the economy.

Many large employers such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods Inc have touted their success in using mandates to get nearly all staff vaccinated. The Supreme Court’s decision that blocked the mandate of large companies prompted some employers, including Starbucks, to drop vaccine requirements for staff. Read more

Reporting by David Shepardson, Diane Bartz and Jeff Mason; written by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Howard Goller and Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

