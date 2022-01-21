US and Russia try to bring the temperature down as tensions in Ukraine simmer | Conflict News





The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine at high-level talks in Geneva, but reported no breakthrough following the talks.

Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met for about 90 minutes on Friday at what the former called a critical moment in the crisis.

Both sides have said they are open to further dialogue following the talks, but it is up to the other to act first to defuse tensions.

Blinken said the frank and in-depth discussions had put Washington and Moscow on a clearer path to understanding each other’s positions, adding that Russia, which has massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, was now faced with a choice.

He can choose the path of diplomacy that can lead to peace and security, or the path that will only lead to conflict, grave consequences and international condemnation, he told reporters during the meeting. ‘a press conference.

We have been clear if Russian military forces cross the Ukrainian border, it is a new invasion. It will be met with a swift, tough and united response from the United States and our partners and allies, Blinken added, citing Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Lavrov, for his part, said the ball was in Washington’s court as he called on the United States to respond to Russia’s extensive security wish list, which Moscow says are essential to its own security and the stability of the regions at large.

Speaking at a separate press conference, he described the meeting with Blinken as open and helpful, but said the Kremlin would not know if the talks were on track until it received a written response to its proposals from the United States, which should be delivered shortly. the week.

Lavrov said Russia’s concerns were real and not about made-up threats, but real facts that no one is hiding, such as the United States and its Western allies bombarding Ukraine with weapons.

Asked about the possibility of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Lavrov was cautious.

Let’s not rush, President Putin is always ready for contacts with President Biden, it is clear that these contacts must be seriously prepared, he said.

Blinken said of a potential meeting between Biden and Putin: If we conclude, and the Russians conclude, that the best way to resolve things is through a new conversation between them, we were certainly ready for that.

No breakthroughs and no quick fixes

Among Russia’s proposals is a call for the Washington-led NATO military alliance to end all activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine and never accept the old Soviet republic as a new member.

Moscow has warned it could take unspecified military action unless demands are met.

But the United States and its NATO allies have flatly ruled out doing so and said Putin knew they weren’t leaving.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its demands on Friday, while the US State Department issued two statements on Russian disinformation, including on Ukraine, and another titled Take steps to expose and disrupt the destabilization campaign. from Russia to Ukraine.

The documents accused Russia and Putin of trying to reconstitute the former Soviet Union and carve out a zone of influence in Eastern Europe through intimidation and force.

Moscow has scoffed at the statements, with the Russian Foreign Ministry saying they must have been prepared by an Orwellian Ministry of Truth and accusing it is the West that thinks in categories of spheres of influence. Lavrov also abruptly dismissed them.

I hope everyone in the State Department was not working on these documents and some were working on the essence of our proposals and their substance, he said.

Al Jazeeras Natacha Butler, reporting from Geneva, said it was clear the United States and Russia remained a world apart despite talk of continuing diplomacy after Friday’s talks.

There were no breakthroughs and no quick fixes, what the two agreed on was that they would continue the dialogue, Butler said.

But Blinken said there was no doubt from the American perspective that Russia was continuing to escalate the situation behind the scenes, gathering troops near the border with Ukraine, while saying it wanted to continue. diplomacy, she added. .

Lavrov, of course, would say that American and Western powers are equally aggressive in their actions by continuing to try to expand eastward with NATO.

The West threatens a unified and rapid response to the incursion

Ukraine is already in the throes of conflict.

After Russia seized the Crimean peninsula eight years ago, it decided to support a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine that saw rebel forces take control of swathes of territory that they still hold today.

The simmering conflict in Donbass has claimed more than 14,000 lives so far, according to Kiev.

The repeated rounds of economic sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 appear to have had little effect on the Kremlins’ approach to its neighbor so far.

But the West has said any further invasions will prompt a swift, severe and united response, underscored by even tougher punitive measures.

In the 48 hours before his meeting with Lavrov on Friday, Blinken met with the Ukrainian president, as well as German, French and British officials in a bid to build support from Washington’s allies on how to react if Moscow goes ahead with an incursion. .

Russia has regularly denied it was planning an attack, insisting it had the right to move its troops into its own territory as it sees fit.

Moscow has also repeatedly blamed the deterioration of the security situation in the region on the United States, its Western allies and NATO.

