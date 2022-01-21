UK Government Faces 150 Million Bill for Social Welfare Discrimination | universal credit





The UK government is facing a $150 million bill after courts have found that tens of thousands of severely disabled people are being discriminated against as a result of worsening financially after courts moved to universal credit.

A harsh ruling on Friday marks the fourth victory in a six-year fight for justice for the Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP) brought by two disabled men whose disability benefits have been cut by $180 after moving in one month I did. than 5 years ago.

Men known as TP and AR began their legal challenge in 2016 and 2017, claiming that deductions were discriminatory and caused serious hardship. Despite both sides’ rulings, both the High Court and the Court of Appeal voted in favor, but the DWP still didn’t compensate the full monthly loss, instead offering only 1.2 million.

Friday’s ruling revealed that the DWP once again discriminated against men. The judge Mr. Holgate said the Secretary of State for Labor and Pensions failed to show objective and reasonable justification for discriminatory treatment of people in TP and AR positions.

The verdict was also found in favor of the disabled mothers and children known as Claimants AB and F. Claimants AB and F lost disability payments from the child tax credit when transitioning to the universal credit without transitional relief. The judge found that they had been clearly discriminated against without reasonable grounds.

Evidence provided to the court by the DWP during the claim period showed that Friday’s ruling would affect up to 50,000 claimants and the cost of providing transitional relief would include amounts of between $20 million and $30 million per year for six years.

Regarding the verdict, TP said: I am relieved that the judge agreed that the DWP treated us differently than other severe disability claimants and that it was wrong to do so. The past six years have been incredibly stressful as I struggled to survive on a low income. I just hope that the DWP will fix all of this as soon as possible so that all of us who have been greatly affected by this unfair policy can live.

AR said: This policy has caused serious hardship for me and others, and I am glad the courts see the meaning of our argument. Hopefully we’re lucky in the fourth, and we’ve finally reached the end of the road to fighting this unfair policy.

Tessa Gregory, a partner at law firm Leigh Day, who represented the two, said she couldn’t understand why the DWP continued to sue. Based on the findings of three previous investigations of unlawful discrimination, the DWP was required to ensure that customers do not lose significant and enhanced disability benefits after switching from legacy benefits to universal credit.

Instead, after each judgment, the DWP made further attempts to make short-term changes to this highly vulnerable group of claimants who were facing lost income at the edge of a cliff, even though their disability requirements had not changed.

Prior to moving to Universal Credit, both men received Severe Disability Premium (SDP) and Enhanced Disability Premium (EDP) benefits designed to meet the additional care needs of people with severe disabilities living alone without a caregiver.

Although DWP officials were advised that they would receive transitional relief, when they moved to universal credit and their EDP and SDP payments stopped, 178 each month were deducted to meet key care needs, despite virtually no change in income. There was none. .

TP moved on clinical advice after being diagnosed with terminal disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Castleman’s disease. AR, who suffered from mental illness, moved after being forced to find a cheaper home due to a bedroom tax. Both were automatically moved to Universal Credits.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We are considering the court’s decision and will respond in a timely manner.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/21/uk-government-bill-welfare-discrimination-universal-credit

