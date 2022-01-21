Good luck! Well, everyone needs it: US market nears end of superbubble, says Jeremy Grantham





The United States is nearing the end of a super bubble covering stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities following a massive stimulus during the COVID pandemic, potentially leading to the biggest drop in wealth of its history once pessimism returns to the markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

For the first time in the United States, we have simultaneous bubbles in all major asset classes, Grantham, co-founder of investment firm GMO, said in a post Thursday. He estimated that wealth losses could total $35 trillion in the United States if valuations of major asset classes return two-thirds of the way to historical norms.

One of the main reasons I deplore superbubbles and resent the Fed and other financial authorities for allowing and facilitating them is the underestimated damage bubbles cause when they burst, Grantham said.

The Federal Reserve doesn’t appear to have any asset bubbles, Grantham said, pointing to the ineffably massive stimulus for COVID (some of which he said was needed) that followed the stimulus to recover from the housing bubble burst. of 2006. The only lesson the economic establishment seems to have learned from the rubble of 2009 is that we did not respond to it with enough stimulus, he said.

Equity bubbles tend to start deflating from the riskiest parts of the market first, like the one Grantham has been warning about since February 2021, according to his article. Well, good luck! he wrote. Well, everyone needs it.

While the S&P 500 SPX, -1.89% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.30% each reached historic closing highs in early January, they have since fallen into a slump, along with the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, -2.72%, as investors expect the Fed to end quantitative easing and begin raising interest rates to combat high inflation later this year.

Read: Why 2022 looks like a perfect negative storm for tech stocks, according to Deutsche Bank

The tech-laden Nasdaq has seen the steepest decline among the three major stock indices in 2022, falling into correction territory after hitting a record high in November, according to FactSet data.

We are in what I consider to be the vampiric phase of the bull market, where you throw everything you have into it, Grantham wrote. You stab it with COVID, you shoot it with the end of QE and the promise of higher rates, and you poison it with unexpected inflation that has always killed P/E ratios before, but in very unique ways , not again this time and still the creature flies.

That’s until, just when you start to think the thing is completely immortal, it ends up flipping over and dying, and maybe a little anticlimatically, Grantham said. The sooner the better for everyone.

The Nasdaq fell 9.5% this month through Thursday, outpacing the nearly 6% drop in the S&P 500 and a 4.5% loss for the Dow Jones, according to FactSet data.

As for GMO investment recommendations, Grantham summarized them as avoiding US equities while emphasizing value stocks in emerging markets and cheaper developed countries, notably Japan. On a personal note, he said, I also like silver for flexibility, resources for inflation protection, as well as some gold GC00, -0.35% and silver.

Beyond recent record highs in the US stock market and the crazed investor behavior that accompanied its rise, Grantham warned that we are indeed participating in the largest and most extreme global housing bubble in history. He said homes in the United States hit the highest family income multiple ever, following a record 20% gain last year.

In addition, said Grantham, we also have the most expensive bond markets in the United States and most other countries in the world, and the lowest rates, of course, to go with it, that human history has never seen.

And then there is the budding commodity bubble, he added. Oil CL00, -0.84% ​​and most major metals are among the commodities priced well above trend, while the UN World Food Price Index is hovering around its high history, according to his article.

The combination, which we saw in 2008, of still rising commodity prices with a deflating asset price bubble is the ultimate pincer attack on the economy and is virtually guaranteed to result in major economic hardship. , he wrote.

Grantham also took into account that wealth accumulates more slowly in the bubble, while making it difficult for people to afford their first home or build an investment portfolio.

There’s the terrible rise in inequality that comes with rising asset prices, which many simply don’t own, and many these days apply to the median family or beyond, he wrote. . They were disappointed, know it and feel it more and more (and it’s understandable). And that is absolutely hurting our economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/good-luck-well-all-need-it-u-s-market-approaches-end-of-superbubble-says-jeremy-grantham-11642723516 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos