



British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in a devastating bog and loss of life on the scale of the Soviet-Afghan war.

Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, Truss defined the Ukraine conflict as part of a broader conflict between liberal and autocratic states, including Russia and China.

She urged President Vladimir Putin to give up and step down before Ukraine makes a major strategic mistake. She said the Kremlin had not learned the lessons of history and the invasion would lead to horrendous bogs and loss of life, as evidenced by the Soviet-Afghan war and the Chechen conflict.

Truss added: We must all step in. Together with our allies, we will continue to stand with Ukraine and urge Russia to ease tensions and engage in meaningful discussions. What happens in Eastern Europe is important to the world.

Truss argued that the dictatorship was emboldened in a way we hadn’t seen since the Cold War. They want to export their dictatorship as a service to the world. This is why regimes such as Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar are looking for their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing.

Her remarks came hours before senior Russian and American diplomats met in Switzerland to discuss escalating tensions over Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Geneva for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after traveling Europe to support his allies’ commitment to sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Truss is in Australia with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss the next steps in the Aukus partnership, including plans to give Australia access to US nuclear submarine technology.

Aukus, which unites Australia, the US and the UK, was designed for a broader defense partnership, but offended France by canceling a long-standing contract to build a diesel-powered submarine since it launched in September.

This week, former British ambassador to the United Nations, David Hannay, described the launch of Aukus and the attack in Paris as a diplomatic prank. He added: I think going forward, this episode will teach diplomacy academies around the world how unnecessary it is to lose both friends and influence.

The September agreement is not so specific that it is questionable whether Australia will have access to submarine technology. The deal did not specify whether the United Kingdom or the United States would provide nuclear technology to the submarines, how much it would cost, when it would be completed, or the percentage of submarines that would be built in Australia rather than the United States or Britain. .

During her visit, Truss also found that Australian winemakers were caught up in a debate over a proposal to raise an alcohol tax in the UK, which they say would take away the benefits of a recent UK-Australia free trade agreement.

Truss said: UK taxes are a UK problem and are non-discriminatory. It is based on the decisions we have to make about our own systems.

