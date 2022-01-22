Covid UK news live: Hundreds of Omicron sub-variant cases found in England





Welsh First Minister says UK Government has ‘abandoned science’ in new Covid rules

A sub-variant of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 has been formally designated as a variant under investigation by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Some 426 cases of the BA.2 lineage have now been identified in England with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UKHSA said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.

Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of infections in the UK, BA.2 does not carry a unique mutation that was used as a proxy to first track and compare its early spread against Delta last month.

Meanwhile, pubs and restaurants in Wales will once again be able to operate outdoors without the rule of six or social distancing and all restrictions on sports events have been discarded as Covid case numbers continue to drop off.

We have passed the peak and the situation has improved significantly, said Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford, adding: Sadly the pandemic is not over and coronavirus is still with us but we can look forward to the future with renewed hope and with better and brighter days ahead of us.

Tory MP to inform police about pain bullying and intimidation

Senior Tory MP William Wragg says he will inform police about several pained examples of bullying and intimidation, in some cases involving public money.

He has accused No 10 of trying to blackmail MPs seeking to remove Boris Johnson following the Partygate scandal.

He now says he will discuss the claims with the Met police.

I stand by what I have said. No amount of gas-lighting will change that, he told The Telegraph.

The offer of Number 10 to investigate is kind but I shall leave it to the experts. I am meeting the police early next week.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: Were not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations.

If there was any evidence to support it, it would of course be looked at.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: As with any such allegations, should a criminal offense be reported to the Met, it would be considered.

Andy Gregory has the full story below.

Andy Gregory has the full story below.

Senior Tory MP to meet police over No 10 blackmail claims

The senior Tory MP who accused No 10 of trying to blackmail MPs seeking to remove Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations.

William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.

It came after Downing Street said it would not be mounting its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so by both Conservative and opposition MPs.

Andy Gregory reports below.

Andy Gregory reports below.

Momentous day for Irelands music scene

Irelands music and entertainment industry is celebrating a momentous day after the announcement most Covid restrictions will be lifted tomorrow.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) said it had been 680 days of adversity, being unable to work in any meaningful way, of financial hardship, and of major mental anguish and despair.

As we face this return to normality we are conscious that this will be another difficult journey for the months ahead, it said.

Our sector has been decimated and needs to be rebuilt. The pandemic has questioned our value and identity as professionals, and we must challenge that and improve the recognition and quality of our lives as professionals in this sector.

We face tomorrow with some apprehension, maybe a sense of disbelief, but most of all with hope and optimism that the worst is behind us and brighter days are ahead.

It said financial support will be needed to help the sector rebuild.

Musicians playing Irish traditional music at a pub in central Dublin

(Reuters)

Laurie Churchman21 January 2022 23:00

Irelands hospitality sector welcomes end of most Covid curbs

Irelands hospitality sector has welcomed the news that most Covid restrictions are to end from tomorrow.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins said businesses are breathing a sigh of relief after two years of lockdowns and restricted trading and are excited to trade again.

Staff and customer safety will continue to be paramount for the sector, he added.

Meanwhile the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the removal of most restrictions has been greeted with a huge amount of relief and expectation by publicans and their staff across the country.

It really is remarkable to see it all coming to an end, said VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben.

He added: The hospitality trade cant return to rolling lockdowns so government must engage with the sector about meaningful solutions to keep us open.

(PA)

Laurie Churchman21 January 2022 22:00

St Patricks Day parade will take place after two-year absence

A St Patricks Day parade will take place in Ireland in March after a two-year absence.

The annual celebration of Irelands patron saint moved online for the last two years as the country battled the coronavirus pandemic.

But following the announcement of the removal of most Covid restrictions in Ireland, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin confirmed a physical parade will take place in 2022.

I can confirm there will be a parade on St Patricks Day after two years of an absence, we will have a physical parade and actually the department is funding over two million euros in the events for that day and there will be strong online content as well , she said.

All of this is being worked on, weve been doing contingency plans behind the scenes but were delighted now that a physical parade will take place and we will announce the details on that shortly.

A man dressed as St Patrick during celebrations in 2018

(PA)

Laurie Churchman21 January 2022 21:30

Which Covid measures are still in place in Ireland?

Almost all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Ireland tomorrow, but a few measures are still in place.

Masks must still be warn in all locations where they are currently required.

People must still self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.

The Covid-19 pass for international travel will remain, due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in other countries.

Protective measures will also remain in place in primary and secondary schools.

This will be reviewed at the end of February, when all children aged five to 11 will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

For a full summary, see our report below.

For a full summary, see our report below.

Taoiseach: We need to see each other again'

Taoiseach Micheal Martin struck an upbeat tone in his address to the nation, saying it was time for people in Ireland to see one another again.

He said: Spring is coming. I dont know if Ive ever looked forward to one as much as Im looking forward to this one.

Humans are social beings and we Irish are more social than most.

As we look forward to this spring, we need to see each other again. We need to see each other smile. We need to sing again.

As we navigate this new phase of Covid, it is time to be ourselves again.

(PA)

Laurie Churchman21 January 2022 20:11

Covid not over in Ireland, Taoiseach warns

Taoiseach Michelle Martin says the vaccination program in Ireland has been transformative. But he warned the pandemic is not over.

It will still require all of us to be vigilant, he cautioned.

He said there is likely to be a temporary rise in infections following the easing of restrictions, but the impact would be limited by the scale of vaccination in the population.

He added: I cant promise you there wont be further twists in this pandemic requiring different decisions in the future but I do know this, solidarity with each other and trust in science has got us to where we are today and will get us through whatever else this virus may throw at us.

Laurie Churchman21 January 2022 19:47

Nearly all Covid restrictions to be lifted in Ireland from tomorrow

Almost all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Ireland from 6am on Saturday, the countrys premier Michelle Martin has confirmed.

The only rules to remain in place will the wearing of masks, self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, and Covid passes for international travel.

A phased return to the workplace will begin from Monday, while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the nation it was time to be ourselves again.

But he warned the pandemic is not over yet.

You can read the full story below.

Laurie Churchman21 January 2022 19:25

1642792446Latest UK Covid hotspots revealed as almost all areas record drop in cases

The latest Covid hotspots have been revealed as cases continue to drop across nearly all parts of the UK.

Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,997 new cases in the seven days to 17 January the equivalent of 1,649.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from a rate of 1,942.5 for the seven days to 10 January.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (682.7, down from 1,167.2); and East Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (679.3, down from 1,147.4).

Just two areas have recorded a week-on-week rise in rates: Broadland in Norfolk (up from 1,011.9 to 1,061.2) and Winchester in Hampshire (1,018.9 to 1030.8).

Ian Jones has the full story below.

Ian Jones has the full story below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/covid-vaccine-omicron-cases-restrictions-latest-b1997673.html

