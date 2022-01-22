British troops piloting new elite attack helicopters





More than a dozen new AH-64E Apaches, one of the world’s most advanced attack helicopters, are in test flights with the British Army.

Wattisham Flying Station has delivered 14 new aircraft in recent months, with 36 more expected to arrive by the summer of 2024.

The British Army’s test flights are underway and air capabilities are expected to improve early next year, when helicopters are expected to enter operational capabilities.

The helicopter features improved sensors and lethality, an upgraded weapon system and improved communications compared to its predecessor, the MK1. Comparable to luxury supercars, the new Apaches also boast a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph).

Detect 256 potential targets at once, prioritizing the most urgent threats in seconds at distances of up to 16 km (10 miles) at distances 57 times the length of HMS Queen Elizabeth or more than twice the length of the Grand National course. there is. .

We have a 20-year contract with Boeing Defense UK to maintain and support our new aircraft.

Defense Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said:

There is no doubt that this impressive Apache helicopter will help the Army maintain its battle-winning capabilities in future operations. In addition to important defense purposes, this cutting-edge technology will create and support hundreds of UK jobs.

The contract will create more than 200 jobs in the UK by July 2025, when 277 million people have been identified during the contract’s first term. These include 165 at the Army Aviation Center in Middle Wallop, Hampshire and 45 at the Watisham Flying Station in Suffolk. .

The British military has been using attack helicopters in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya since 2005, using the world’s best Apache capabilities.

Lieutenant General Chris Tickell KBE, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, said:

I am pleased to introduce the AH-64E to the British Army. This means our commitment to investing in the right equipment to help our people compete and win against the threats facing Britain.

Within Future Soldier, we strive to win deep battles to reduce the risk to our people by making close combat as anti-climactic as possible. The AH-64E, along with other features we introduce, is truly a world-class feature that will ensure our success.

Boeing’s Long Term Training and Support Services (LTTSS) is a progressive takeover from the initial support and transition training provided by the US government under the Interim Agreement for Foreign Military Sales.

Boeing’s new contracts include aircraft design organization services, maintenance, logistics support, and training of pilots, mechanics and ground crews. Boeing already has more than 40 employees working with the Army Air Corps to provide Mk1 Apache training at the Attack Helicopter Training School in Middle Wallop.

DE&S Helicopters Director Keith Bethell said:

It is essential to ensure that the new Apache AH-64E aircraft is flightable and ready for service in the British Army. We are therefore pleased to negotiate long-term training and support services with Boeing Defense UK as part of the Rotary Wing Company associated with this service. , DE&S and Industrial.

It will not only keep Apache in top condition for deployment, but will also provide professional training for pilots and ground crews while creating long-term, sustainable jobs for the industry.

Replacing the MK1 with the AH-64E, built by Boeing and already in service with the US Army, was announced as part of a $2.3 billion deal in 2016.

The program demonstrates the Army’s investment in combat-winning technologies, reinforcing its ambitions set forth in the Defense Command document and the recent Future Soldier Announcement to transform the Army into a more agile, integrated, lethal and expeditionary force.

