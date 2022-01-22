US and NATO to send lethal weapons to Ukraine to help bolster defenses against Russia





Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a fresh push on Friday to convince Russia to back off its aggressive stance around Ukraine, but low expectations of success are reflected in the US decision this week to supply lethal weapons to the Ukrainian army in order to quickly reinforce its defences.

The Biden administration told Congress on Wednesday evening that it had given its approval to four other NATO members who had purchased weapons systems produced in the United States to send that equipment to Ukraine instead, while tries to defend itself against a possible invasion by neighboring Russia.

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia have been given the green light to send Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger air defense systems to Ukrainian forces, and the US has also approved the transfer of light anti-tank weapons from the UK . Some of these systems could also facilitate the air transport of troops. Under US law, allowing allies to send US-origin equipment requires State Department authorization due to export controls.

In what a State Department official called the “fastest transfer ever” for the US government, the Biden administration will also hand over five Mi-17 transport helicopters to the Ukrainian government. These five helicopters were already positioned in Ukraine for maintenance.

The Russian-made helicopters had been purchased by the United States for Afghan forces, but since the Afghan army no longer exists, the United States can essentially hand over the keys. Congress has been informed that this transfer will be made under the Excess Defense Articles program.

FILE: FARAH, AFGHANISTAN – 2018/03/08: An Afghan Air Force Mi-17 helicopter, equipped with a gun on the side door, sitting on the tarmac of the main road somewhere in the district from Bolo Bluk, Farah province. Photo by Franz J. Marty/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

During his visit to Berlin today in a bid to use diplomacy to defuse growing tensions on Ukraine’s borders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked about the Biden administration’s decision to help to strengthen the weapons there and stipulated that the military equipment had defensive purposes to protect against Russian-initiated aggression.

“And so the idea that the supply by the United States, by European countries, by NATO of defensive military equipment to Ukraine is in some way a provocation or a cause of Russia’s actions upsets the world “Blinken said. “All we’re trying to do is make sure to the best of our abilities that, as I said, Ukraine has the wherewithal to defend itself, and that might be able to deter further aggression from from Russia,” he added.

On Friday, Blinken will meet with senior Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov in Geneva to see if there is a diplomatic exit ramp that can be found to avoid conflict. The Biden administration has made it clear that Russia is considering a variety of ways to attack Ukraine, ranging from sending tanks across land borders once the ground freezes, to cyberattacks, to acts of sabotage or provocations. on a large scale by agents without uniforms.

A Ukrainian official and a senior Democratic official each told CBS News that there were concerns about the ability of Ukraine’s air defense to withstand a Russian air assault. The Ukrainians want an “Iron Dome” type system similar to what the US is supplying to Israel, but such a defense could take some time to produce and deploy.

In recent days, US officials have warned that the roughly 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders could launch an attack at any moment. Ukraine estimates that around 127,000 Russian troops surround it.

The arrival of Russian troops in Belarus this week for war games now means Vladimir Putin is positioned to potentially launch an attack from the north in addition to the eastern flank where his troops have been positioned since November. Russian forces are also south of Crimea, which Russia captured from Ukraine in 2014.

Blinken said Wednesday that the United States knows there are plans in place to increase those forces even further at very short notice.

“And that gives President Putin the ability as well, at very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine,” Blinken said after his visit to Kyiv with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

During 2021, the United States has provided Ukraine with $450 million in defensive aid, according to a US defense official. The State Department recently approved an additional $200 million in military aid, which is expected to begin shipping to Ukraine this month.

FILE: RIVNE REGION, UKRAINE – MAY 26, 2021 – The FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile system is seen during tactical battalion exercises of a separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces North Operational Command. Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

US assistance includes lethal and non-lethal weapons, from Javelin anti-tank missiles and patrol boats to small arms and ammunition.

The Javelin anti-tank missiles, first donated to Ukraine in 2018, use thermal imaging and can hit tanks from above where the armor is thinnest. The Trump administration’s decision to authorize the sale of Javelins marked the first time the US government has directly sold lethal weapons to Ukraine, although private commercial sales have been approved on a case-by-case basis since 2015, according to the Atlantic Council.

Blinken said Wednesday that the United States would provide additional material not yet in the pipeline if Russia pursues with any aggressive intent or further invades Ukraine.

New trends

Margaret Brenan

Margaret Brennan is moderator of CBS News’ “Face The Nation” and senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News based in Washington, D.C.

