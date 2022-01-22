Energy rate crisis: 5 UK business groups call for urgent action | energy industry





Five of the UK’s leading business groups have called for urgent and decisive government support to tackle the UK’s energy crisis, warning that if no action is taken, it risks a vicious cycle of investment decline, rising poverty and inflation.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, CBI, British Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors, and Chairman of the May British and Small Business Association said a surge in domestic and business legislation would put the brakes on the economic recovery.

As a set of business groups, we are writing this letter to ask you to act urgently and decisively to support consumers with skyrocketing bills and help businesses manage inflated costs in the medium term.

Sunak and Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary, are studying possible actions to mitigate the impact of an energy rate hike of nearly 600 per year, or nearly 50% for the average household, when the price cap is lifted in April.

Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a new price cap early next month, and Kwarteng said Sunak will outline its support package in a March 23 spring statement.

Reflecting the growing concerns felt by businesses of all sizes, five business groups highlighted the potential damage to household budgets if governments do not act.

They point out that raising the average household energy bill to 2,000 per year alone would add 1-2 percentage points to the already 30-year high of 5.4% annual inflation and put an additional 2 million people into fuel poverty.

The letter said low-income families would be hit hardest, but these cost increases would affect the economy as a whole. Therefore we urge [the] Governments must take steps to alleviate growing domestic bills and support the most vulnerable.

The letter said businesses have been impacted by the sharp rise in energy rates and that further increases are imminent as fixed-tariff agreements are terminated.

The scale of the crisis leaves businesses with little protection while they have to deal with soaring wages, shipping and tax costs. Small businesses are the most at risk. Inflationary pressures will increase further, the group said, as many companies have little choice but to pass costs on to their customers.

The UK, along with others, has been impacted by rising global gas wholesale prices, in part because demand has risen as countries emerge from the pandemic.

However, the business group said the UK is facing a medium-term crisis rather than a short-term seasonal crisis.

To strengthen the UK’s energy system for the future, companies are supporting a regulatory approach that builds the resilience of their domestic supplier base, increases the competitiveness of UK industry and encourages investment in a green economy, they said.

Reducing energy demand with ambitious programs for residential and business energy efficiency should be a key part of this strategy.

A government spokesperson said: We understand the pressures people are facing with the cost of living and are providing approximately $12 billion in aid over two years to help families.

Assistance is aimed at those on the lowest salaries, especially helping households paying for energy. In addition, energy caps are now protecting millions of consumers from high global gas prices, and we continue to listen to consumers and businesses on how to manage their energy costs.

