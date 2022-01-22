Shaun White Makes Olympic Snowboard Team Oldest American Halfpipe Rider Ever





Shaun White has been named to his fifth and likely final Olympic team, as expected, and will become the oldest American halfpipe runner in Winter Games history.

The full snowboard roster was announced on Friday.

White, a three-time gold medallist, leads a men’s halfpipe team of underdogs to medals in China. White has made the podium in five competitions since returning from a three-year hiatus last year. Riders from Japan and Australia are the favorites.

White, 35, will break Kelly Clarks’ retired record as the oldest U.S. Olympic halfpipe runner. He is also older than any male halfpipe runner from any nation in Olympic history, according to Olympia.org.

The rest of the men’s halfpipe team: 2014 Olympian Taylor Gold, 2018 Olympian Chase Josey and rookie Lucas Foster.

Defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim and teammate Maddie Mastro previously qualified in the women’s halfpipe. Coaches announced two more runners on Friday, new Olympians Zoe Kalapos and Tessa Maud.

The snowboard cross team includes the oldest athlete on the entire US Olympic team, Nick Baumgartner, 40, and now five-time Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis. Both qualified previously, as did Hagen Kearney and Faye Gulini. New additions announced Friday: 2019 world champion Mick Dierdorff, 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Alex Deibold, Stacy Gaskill and Meghan Tierney.

The United States secured two spots in parallel giant slalom, both men, and filled them with Cody Winters and Robby Burns.

In slopestyle, reigning gold medalists Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard have already qualified. So did former Olympians Hailey Langland and Chris Corning and first-time Olympian Dusty Henricksen.

The final coaching choices were Julia Marino, Courtney Rumme and Sean FitzSimons, who won a competition in Switzerland last week and beat Brock Crouch for the final spot. That’s remarkable considering Crouch survived life-altering injuries after being buried for several minutes in an avalanche four years ago.

In freestyle skiing, the last Olympic places were also announced on Friday:

Jumps: Eric Loughran, Ashley Caldwell, Kaila KuhnHalfpipe: Birk Irving, Devin Logan, Carly MarguliesMoguls: Kai Owens, Cole McDonald, Nick Page, Dylan Walczyk, Bradley WilsonSki cross: Tyler WallaschSlopestyle/Big Air: Nick Goepper, Caroline Claire, Marin Hamill , Darian Stevens

Many Olympic medal contenders have already qualified, including two-time Olympic halfpipe champion David Wise.

One notable is Margulies, who last competed in an International Ski Federation event in December 2019 and was cleared to return to skiing last week, a month after surgery for a torn medial meniscus in her knee left. Margulies has had at least six knee surgeries, according to US Ski and Snowboard.

Doctors told me the tear was so large that surgery was non-negotiable and I was looking at a 6-9 month recovery, was posted on his social media last month. I was basically told my Olympic dreams were dashed and at that point I decided I could never experience anything like that again, so my competitive career was over.

Fast forward to a few days later I received good news that there was a chance this meniscus was not repairable which would result in the damaged area being cut and only a 4-6 week recovery !

