



Online dating can be tough and potentially expensive with your age.

UK Consumer Group ‘Which?

Soaring in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tinder charges users for extra features like giving users unlimited likes or matching people in other countries.

The consumer group used nearly 200 mystery shoppers to profile on dating apps. Users aged 30-49 paid 48% more than younger users, and users 50 and older had to pay 46% more.

The study did not find price differences between people of different genders, sexual orientations, or users living in rural or urban areas.

Discovery of which one? Katie Alpin, head of strategic insights on either side, says it shows a clear pattern and the effect is big enough to make a real difference to consumers who use the app.

opaque algorithm

which? It accuses Tinder of using opaque and unpredictable algorithms and preventing users from providing explicit consent for personal data used to set prices.

The consumer group has lodged a complaint with the Office of the Information Commissioner and the Equality and Human Rights Commission for further investigation.

Organizations must use personal data lawfully, fairly and transparently. That said, organizations should only use human data in a way they reasonably expect it to, and should be clear to people about why they need it and what they will do with it, an ICO spokesperson said in a statement. Authorities said they had received any reports and would evaluate the information provided.

A Tinder spokesperson said the price difference could be explained by the company offering discounts to members under 28 in some locations, including the UK.

In a blog post, Tinder stated that it never reflected sexual orientation, gender identity, or other demographic characteristics in its pricing.

Tinder has previously been criticized by consumer groups. In 2019, it settled a class action lawsuit in California that charged double the standard premium rate to users 30 and older. The company has promised to end its pricing practice in California, but not elsewhere. According to the Australian consumer group Choice in 2020, those over 30 were more than twice as billed as younger users.

Businesses must face the fact that they must be prepared to defend themselves against complex pricing algorithms. Importantly, there is a system in place where companies can be held accountable when their pricing practices lead to unfair and potentially illegal practices.

Alpin said which one? We are also concerned about similar practices taking place in the insurance market.

This kind of pricing practice will potentially become a bigger problem as more and more companies choose to use complex forms of personalized pricing, she said.

EDIT: This article has been updated to reflect the following. The Tinders algorithm has withdrawn claims that it discriminated against gay and lesbian users.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-consumer-group-tinders-pricing-algorithm-discriminates-against-gay-users-and-over-30s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

