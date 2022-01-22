Meet the 2022 U.S. Olympic Alpine Ski Team





Paula MoltzanAge: 27 Previous Olympic Games: N/AEEvents: Slalom, Giant Slalom

If it weren’t for the brilliance of Shiffrin, who has won more World Cup slalom victories than anyone in history, Paula Moltzan would carry the Team USA banner in technical events in 2022. Former NCAA champion Vermont Catamount was still competing in college during the 2018 PyeongChang Games and is preparing for his Olympic debut in February. She is coming off a 2021 season in which she finished a career-best 11th in slalom and notched her first World Cup podium in parallel giant slalom. Although PGS is not included in the Olympic program as an individual event, parallel slalom does include the team event format, where Moltzan could be a factor for the United States.

Paula Moltzen celebrates a top-10 finish during the World Cup slalom race in Killington, Vermont in November.

Nina OBrienAge: 24Previous Olympic Games: N/AEEvents: Slalom, giant slalom

Another specialist in the technical discipline, Nina OBrien finished the 2021 season 17th in giant slalom, best of all Team USA athletes except for Shiffrin. Although she has yet to land her first World Cup podium, OBrien is an eight-time US national champion and two-time top-10 finisher at the World Championships.

Nina O’Brien competes at the 2019 USA Championships in Sugarloaf, Maine.

Isabella WrightAge: 24Previous Olympic Games: N/AEEvents: Combined

The 24-year-old from Salt Lake City is a newcomer to international competition, having been named to her first World Cup squad in 2021. Wright also competed at the 2021 World Championships, where she placed 14th in impressive way in the combined competition.

Isabella Wright (left) and Jacqueline Wiles (right) after their run in the women’s downhill race at Lake Louise.

Jacqueline WilesAge: 29 Previous Olympic Games: 2014Events: Downhill

After placing 26th in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the age of 21, Portland, Oregon native Jacqueline Wiles missed the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Now she finally gets a chance for a second Olympic appearance. Wiles has five career top-10 World Cup finishes, including two podium finishes.

Keely CashmanAge: 22 Previous Olympics: N/AEEvents: Giant Slalom, Super-G

The native of Strawberry, Calif., qualified for the 2022 Games in January with a top-25 finish in the super-G World Cup. She is also the 2019 national champion in giant slalom and competed collegially at the University of Utah.

AJ injured

Age: 21 Previous Olympic Games: N/AEEvents: Slalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G

The native of Squaw Valley, Calif., started her World Cup career at age 17. She’s a two-time U.S. alpine ski champion and one of the most versatile prospects on the U.S. team. She is currently attending Dartmouth University.

Katie Hensien

Age: 22Previous Olympic Games: N/AEEvents: Slalom

The University of Denver computer science major boasts a career top 20 World Cup finish, as well as a victory at the US Championships. She competed at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina, Italy.

Mo Lebel

Age: 23Previous Olympic Games: N/AEEvents: Downhill

Maureen Mo Lebel competes for the University of Utah. She won the 2018 U.S. National Downhill Championship. His mother, Lori, was a ski instructor in Lake Tahoe.

Tricia Mangan

Age: 24Previous Olympic Games: 2018Events: Giant Slalom

The Buffalo, New York native and Dartmouth engineering major is heading to her second career Winter Olympics in 2022. She previously competed in the giant slalom and team event in 2018.

Tricia Mangan

