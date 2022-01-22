Two years after Covid was first confirmed in the US, the pandemic is worse than anyone imagined





People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at Union Station on January 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

mario tama | Getty Images

A 35-year-old man returned to the United States from Wuhan, China on January 15, 2020 and fell ill with a cough and fever.

He had read an alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan and sought treatment at an urgent care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington four days later.

On January 21, the CDC publicly confirmed it had the first known case of coronavirus in the United States, although the agency would later find the virus had arrived on the West Coast as early as December after testing blood samples. for antibodies.

The man said he hadn’t spent time at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, where a cluster of the first cases were identified in December. He was admitted to the isolation unit at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington for observation.

After confirming the Washington state case, the CDC told the public it believes the risk “remains low at this time.” There was growing evidence of person-to-person transmission of the virus, the CDC said, but “it’s unclear how easily this virus spreads between people.”

Then President Donald Trump told CNBC that the United States had it “totally under control.”

“He’s a person from China. We’ve got everything under control. Everything will be fine,” Trump and ‘Squawk Box’ co-host Joe Kernen said in an interview with the World Economic Forum in Davos. Swiss.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci would confirm the public’s worst fears on January 31: people could carry and spread the virus without showing any symptoms. Dr. Helen Chu’s research team at the Seattle Flu Study has begun examining genomic data from Wuhan. It became clear early on that person-to-person transmission was happening, Chu said. Using the flu study’s nasal swab sample database, the team was able to identify another case of Covid in a 15-year-old who had not recently travelled, indicating that he spread throughout the community.

In late February, a senior CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, warned that it was no longer possible to contain the virus at the country’s borders. Community spread would occur in the United States, she said, and the central question was “how many people in this country will be seriously ill.”

In the two years since that first confirmed case, the virus has ravaged the United States with unanticipated ferocity and duration. The human toll is staggering, with more than 860,000 dead and more than 69 million total infections. Hospitals across the country have been stretched to breaking point with more than 4 million admissions of confirmed Covid patients since August 2020, when the CDC began tracking hospitalizations. Hospital admissions are understated because they do not include the wave of cases that first hit the United States in the spring of 2020 when hospitals were caught off guard and testing was inadequate.

Although the United States now has effective vaccines and treatments to fight Covid, the future course of the pandemic remains uncertain as the virus mutates into new variants that are more transmissible and may evade vaccine protection. The highly contagious omicron variant has pushed infections and hospitalizations to record highs across the world this month, a shock to a weary public yearning for a return to normal life after two years of lockdown, cancellation of events, work from home and mask and vaccine mandates.

The rapid evolution of the virus and the dramatic waves of infection that would follow, from alpha to delta and omicron, surprised many elected officials, public health officials and scientists. Dr Michael Osterholm, a top epidemiologist, said Covid mutations are the big unknown that will determine the future course of the pandemic.

“We don’t yet understand how these variants emerge and what they are capable of doing,” Osterholm, director of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told CNBC. “Look how omicron has surprised us as a global community surprised by rapid transmission, immune evasion. Look at delta and all the impact it has had on disease severity,” he said .

As new infections began to decline in the spring of 2021 and vaccines became widely available, the United States began to let its guard down. The CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors. President Joe Biden proclaimed on July 4 that the United States was closer than ever to declaring independence from the virus.

However, the delta variant was taking hold in the United States at the time and would soon cause a new wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths as vaccination rates slowed. Public health officials have struggled for months to convince skeptics to get vaccinated.

More than a year after the first vaccine was administered in the United States, about 67% of Americans over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Tens of millions of Americans have still not been vaccinated, despite data proving them to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death.

“We made no sense in January 2020, the divisive politics and community reaction to it that was going to happen,” Osterholm said. “Who would have imagined the kind of hesitation and hostility to the vaccine that has occurred.”

Delta was more than twice as transmissible as previous variants, and research has indicated that it causes more severe disease in unvaccinated people. The CDC would reverse its relaxed mask guidelines and encourage everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors in public in areas of high transmission as the delta spreads.

Vaccines took a hit when omicron appeared in November. Although they still protect against serious illness and death, they are less effective in preventing omicron infection. Chu said the United States relies primarily on vaccines to prevent transmission of the virus without also emphasizing masking and large-scale testing, which is essential to control a variant like omicron that can escape immunity.

“We now know that, proportionally, you can get infected repeatedly, you can have vaccine breakthroughs, and this virus will just continue to mutate and elude us for a long time,” Chu said.

Katriona Shea co-leads a team of researchers gathering models to predict the trajectory of the pandemic. In their latest update, the omicron wave of cases and hospitalizations will likely peak before the end of the month. However, their most optimistic projection shows between 16,000 and up to 98,000 additional deaths from the omicron wave by April 2.

Currently, the United States is reporting an average of more than 736,000 new infections per day, according to a seven-day average of Johns Hopkins data analyzed by CNBC. Although this is still much higher than previous waves, average daily infections are down 8% from the previous week. The United States is reporting more than 1,800 deaths a day on a seven-day average.

“It’s really, really frustrating and tragic to see people die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” Chu said.

The implications of omicron for the future course of the pandemic are unclear. In the classical view, viruses evolve to become more transmissible and less severe, making it easier to find new hosts.

“There are many reasons to believe this might not be true because the leap to omicron has been so massive, it suggests there is plenty of room for it to change quite drastically,” said said Shea, a biology professor at Pennsylvania State University. Omicron has over 30 mutations on the spike protein that binds to human cells. The injections target the spike protein and the mutations make it more difficult for vaccine-induced antibodies to block infection.

Doctors and infectious disease experts in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, said the variant peaked and began to decline rapidly, showing a significantly different trajectory than previous strains. The researchers also said ICU admissions and deaths were lower at Steve Biko University Hospital, indicating a decrease in severity.

“If this pattern continues and repeats globally, we are likely to see a complete decoupling of case and death rates, suggesting that Omicron could be a harbinger of the end of the epidemic phase of the disease. Covid pandemic, ushering in its endemic phase,” the researchers wrote.

Over time, the virus could become less disruptive to society as mutations slow down and it becomes mild as greater immunity in the population limits serious disease, according to Jennie Lavine, computational research biologist at the biotech company. Karius.

However, the head of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned earlier this week that the pandemic is “far from over”, warning that new variants are likely to emerge as the omicron is spreading rapidly around the world.

“Everybody wants to get to this thing called endemic. I still don’t know what that means,” Osterholm said, noting that he has 46 years of experience as an epidemiologist. “With variants, we can go for a period of time with relatively low activity, as we’ve seen in many places around the world, and then a new variant could change all that overnight. We don’t understand still really our future.”

