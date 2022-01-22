More than 400 cases of Covid Omicron submutation have been confirmed in the UK.





More than 400 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant have been identified in the UK, as UK health officials describe it as a ‘variant under investigation’.

Authorities confirmed that 426 cases of the mutation, designated Omicron BA.2, were identified by Whole Genome Sequencing in the UK, with the earliest date of infection being December 6.

The hotspots with the highest number of confirmed cases are London with 146 and southeast with 97.

Initial analyzes suggest that the variant may spread faster than the currently dominant omicron variant, but experts emphasize that there is little certainty about this.

More research is being done on little-known sub-mutations at this stage.

Research on new sub-variants is being carried out around the world (Image: Konstantin Andreyev/TASS) Read more

It is not known where BA.2 first began. A total of 8,040 BA.2 sequences have been uploaded from 40 countries since mid-November so far.

The first sequence was submitted from the Philippines, with the highest number of samples uploaded from Denmark, finding 6,411 cases.

Other countries that have uploaded more than 100 samples are India (530), Sweden (181) and Singapore (127).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the emergence of the new mutation was not unexpected.

Dr. Meera Chand, UKHSA’s covid-19 case manager, said: “Viruses have the nature to evolve and mutate, so we expect to see new strains continue to emerge as the pandemic progresses.”

“With continuous genomic surveillance, we can detect it and assess whether it is important.

“So far there is insufficient evidence to determine whether BA.2 causes more serious disease than Omicron BA.1, but data are limited and the UKHSA continues to investigate.

The incidence remains high across the UK and we need to stay vigilant and get vaccinated. All of us should continue to be regularly tested with LFD and undergo PCR testing if symptoms develop.

“As is routine for any new strain under investigation, UKHSA is conducting laboratory and epidemiologic investigations to better understand the characteristics of this strain,” the UKHSA said in a statement.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and recommend appropriate public health measures if necessary.

“More details can be found at the UKHSA Regular Transformation Technology Briefing.”

Nearly 650,000 new Covid cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health in the last seven days, but this is true. This is a decrease of 27% compared to the previous week.

An additional 95,787 UK cases were confirmed this afternoon.

Sajid Javid urges people to vaccinate again (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tragically, the Ministry of Health said 288 people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the government’s official death toll to 153,490.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said, “We are learning to live with this virus and thanks to the world’s best surveillance systems, we can quickly detect and carefully monitor any genetic changes in Covid-19.

Our exceptional vaccine launch means fewer people will be seriously affected by Covid-19, and UK innovation and research has uncovered life-saving treatments for those most at risk from Covid-19.

Carefully returning to Plan A, giving yourself and your loved ones the best possible protection and encouraging them to get a boost now.

