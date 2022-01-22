UK shoppers cut December spending after previous Christmas celebrations, Omicron





People walk down a busy shopping street looking for deals on a traditional Boxing Day sale in Liverpool, England, on December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/

Retail sales in December -3.7% m/m vs Reuters poll -0.6% biggest decline since January 2021 Economists expect omicron effect to hit GDP in December Non-food sales fell 7.1%, food Silver decreased by 1.0%, sales volume is still higher than before epidemic level

LONDON, January 21 (Reuters) – UK retail sales plunged in December as consumers shop for Christmas earlier than usual in November and many stay home due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The magnitude of the blow has reinforced expectations that the world’s fifth-largest economy has shrunk last month due to pressure from Omicron and new government regulations to slow its spread, economists said.

Sales were down 3.7 percent from November, a far greater blow than the 0.6 percent decline predicted by Reuters in a survey of economists, and the biggest decline since January last year, when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday that sales were down 0.9% compared to December 2020.

A Reuters poll predicted that annual sales would rise 3.4%.

Heather Bobill, Deputy Director of Surveys at ONS, said, “After a strong pre-Christmas trade in November, retail sales fell overall in December and we got feedback from retailers suggesting that Omicron has had an impact on its footprint.”

“Plan B restrictions in the UK meant that more people would work from home, so fuel sales fell noticeably,” she added.

However, retail sales are now stronger than before the pandemic, with more than a quarter of their sales being online, she said.

Capital Economics economist Bethany Beckett said the data support her view that the economy could contract by 0.5% or more in December due to a surge in Omicron cases ahead of Christmas.

She said retail sales could possibly recover from a hit between January and March as the government lifts COVID-19 restrictions, but “we expect a weakening consumer recovery to further dampen retail sales as the UK’s cost-of-living crisis is imminent,” she said. “He said.

But the Bank of England is likely to raise rates in February for the second time in two months, Beckett said.

UK consumer price inflation hit 5.4% in the 12 months through December, the highest in nearly 30 years. Average earnings for the three months through November, excluding bonuses, increased by 3.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

Consumer confidence in January fell to its lowest level since February 2021, when the country was closed, according to a survey released earlier on Friday. read more

According to ONS data, non-food sales in December plunged 7.1 percent from November, the biggest decline since January last year.

UK retail sales quickly recovered from the 2020 pandemic recession when restrictions were first lifted.

But rising inflation from soaring energy prices, higher interest rates and prospects for a tax hike in April will test consumers’ desire to continue spending in 2022, retail executives warned. read more

Reports by William Schomberg Edited by James Davey and Mark Potter

