Baltic states tout US-approved arms shipments to Ukraine





WASHINGTON The Baltic states have received Washington’s approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine to help the country repel a possible Russian invasion, according to a Jan. 21 joint statement from Estonia’s defense ministers. , Latvia and Lithuania.

The announcement is the latest effort by some NATO allies to bolster Ukraine’s defenses as Russian troops continue to masse along the border between the two nations. Alliance governments fear Moscow is planning an invasion, which Russian officials have denied.

Estonia is donating an unspecified amount of Javelin anti-tank missiles, while Latvia and Lithuania are providing Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and related equipment, the statement said. The US government, as the country of origin of the weapons, approved the transfer, he added.

Today, Ukraine is at the forefront of separating Europe from the military conflict with Russia, Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet said. Let’s face it: the war in Ukraine is ongoing and it is important to support Ukraine in any way possible so that it can resist the aggressor.

Once under Soviet Union rule, the Baltics are wary of Russian attempts to recreate a sphere of influence reminiscent of Cold War geography. The three countries became members of NATO in 2004, placing them under the aegis of mutual protection alliances from which Ukraine, a candidate country, does not officially benefit.

Today, we have all the necessary approvals from the United States to send the weapons, Laanet said. With this we show that we support Ukraine not only with words but also with deeds. Allies are united, but it always takes those who show initiative. Estonia is definitely one of those countries.

Estonia has a separate request pending to send another set of its weapons to Ukraine: decades-old Soviet howitzers. The artillery pieces were deployed by East Germany, absorbed into the German arsenal after reunification, and given to Finland before ending up in Estonia. This means that Berlin and Helsinki must approve a transfer.

As of Friday evening, the German government had not yet taken a decision on the matter. A Ministry of Defense spokesperson told Defense News that the matter is now under interagency review and needs to be coordinated with the Finns.

A question from journalists about a planned schedule went unanswered.

So far, Germany has stuck to its guns in rejecting support for Ukraine through lethal equipment, although the issue has been hotly debated in political circles there. low. Still, leaders in Berlin assured Kiev of their support, promising to work through diplomatic means to resolve the impasse.

Sebastian Sprenger is Europe Editor for Defense News, reporting on the state of the defense market in the region, as well as US-EU cooperation and multinational investments in defense and global security.

