Russia offered interim nuclear deal to Iran, with US knowledge, sources say





As part of an effort to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran, Russia has in recent weeks discussed a possible interim deal with Iran that would involve limited sanctions relief in exchange for the reimposition of certain restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program, according to two US officials, an official congressman, a former US official and four other people familiar with the discussions.

The sources said the United States is aware of Russia’s proposal to Iran, which comes amid growing concern within the Biden administration over the running out of time for negotiations between Iran and Iran. world powers on a full return to the 2015 nuclear deal, called the Join Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. The Trump administration withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, and Iran is said to be closer than ever to achieving nuclear weapons capability.

While officials and people familiar with the talks have said talks between Russia and Iran over an interim deal were conducted with the knowledge of the United States, senior Biden administration officials have distanced themselves from the United States of the Russian effort.

Iran has so far rejected the proposal put forward by Russia, officials and others familiar with the talks said. Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said Friday that Tehran does not want an interim deal and declined to discuss details of the Russian proposal.

Any new agreement separate from the JCPOA could trigger congressional review.

As such, if a deal were to be reached on an interim Russian proposal, the United States and other governments would likely present it as a first step toward a full return to the 2015 deal, not a new deal. or separated, the sources said. .

A senior Biden administration official said an interim arrangement was not being seriously discussed.

Although we cannot speak to any talks that may have taken place between Russia and Iran, at this stage we are certain that no such interim arrangement is being seriously discussed, the official said. Regarding an interim agreement, we will not negotiate in the press or comment on specific demands regarding the negotiations. Our timeline is based on a technical assessment of Iran’s nuclear progress rather than a time clock.

The Russian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to use its influence on Iran. If a deal is not reached in the next few weeks, Iran’s ongoing nuclear progress will make it impossible to return to the JCPOA, but for now there is still a window, brief, Blinken said after meeting the minister Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. Russia shares our sense of urgency, the need to see if we can return to mutual conformity in the coming weeks, and we hope that Russia will use the influence it has and the relationship it has with the Iran to make Iran understand this sense of urgency.

Under a draft interim deal that sources said Russia presented to Iran, Tehran would be required to stop enriching uranium to 60% purity and get rid of its current stock, possibly exporting it to Russia, as well as other restrictions. In exchange, the Iranian government would have access to billions of dollars in frozen oil revenues in foreign bank accounts, including in South Korea, the sources said.

The talks between Russia and Iran took place on the sidelines of official talks in Vienna between Iran and world powers that aim to get all sides back to the 2015 nuclear deal, according to the two US officials, a congressional official, the sources said. .

Negotiations in Vienna have been complicated by Iran’s insistence on not holding direct talks with US officials. Instead, the Americans had to communicate with their Iranian counterparts via European diplomats. The Biden administration said Iran’s stance had slowed talks and urged Tehran to reconsider its stance.

We would support speaking directly with the Iranian delegation and believe it would be more productive, however, Iran has not agreed, the senior administration official said.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on Friday that Iran remained opposed to holding direct talks with the United States in Vienna, and that Iran’s goals of sanctions relief and a guaranteed U.S. return to the 2015 agreement would not be achieved under an interim agreement, and therefore any such proposal must be rejected.

Iran is looking for a reliable but also durable agreement that meets the promises made in the JCPOA, and any agreement that does not meet these two criteria is not on our agenda, the Permanent Mission said in a communicated.

US officials say major differences remain in negotiations over returning to the 2015 nuclear deal and there is little time left before Iran’s nuclear program advances to a point where Tehran would have enough fissile material to build an atomic bomb. An interim deal could slow Iran’s nuclear program while giving negotiators more time to negotiate a full return to the 2015 deal.

The US negotiating team in Vienna has recently changed, with key member Richard Nephew leaving to return to a different role at the State Department. Two people familiar with the matter said the nephew and US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley disagreed over the direction of the talks.

A State Department official said in a statement that Richard Nephew made significant contributions to the team, where he served for nearly a year. He remains at the State Department.”

An interim nuclear deal with Iran could be a tough sell to Washington and Tehran.

Some U.S. lawmakers who opposed or had reservations about the 2015 nuclear deal are increasingly concerned about the possibility of a tentative deal, because if it would impose more limitations on Iran’s nuclear program than those currently in place, it would lack the tougher restrictions of the 2015 agreement, congressional aides said.

If the White House insisted that a tentative arrangement was just the first step toward renewing the 2015 deal, Republicans and some moderate Democrats would likely argue that the administration is legally bound to bring it to Congress. for exam. Under a law passed after the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, any new nuclear deal must be reviewed and approved by Congress before it can be implemented. The law, the Iran Nuclear Deal Review Act, gives Congress 60 days to do so.

Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and other GOP lawmakers wrote a letter to the administration last year saying that even a return to the 2015 nuclear deal would require congressional approval.

A person familiar with the Russian proposal described it as an interim step towards a full return to compliance with the 2015 agreement.

It’s not a substitute, said this person. In that sense, it is not a new agreement. It is an understanding to go part of the way.

For Iran, an interim deal with some limits on its nuclear activity could reduce Tehran’s influence in broader negotiations, experts and former officials have said. An interim deal with only limited sanctions relief could also be politically damaging to Iran’s hardline new government, which has portrayed Iran’s former president, Hassan Rouhani, as too ready to compromise with the West and fail to provide support. economic benefits to Iran.

In the years since former President Donald Trump announced US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions, Tehran has steadily expanded its nuclear program and violated restrictions on uranium enrichment. and other nuclear work under the agreement. When the 2015 nuclear deal came into effect, Iran’s so-called escape time, how long it would take to get a bomb containing fissile material, was over a year. It is now estimated at around three weeks, according to an Arms Control assessment. Association, a nonpartisan organization that backed the 2015 deal. Other nuclear experts say it could take less than three weeks.

The IAEA is due to release its next report on Iran’s program in February, and Western officials fear it will show even more progress in Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iran says it is not developing nuclear weapons and has no plans to do so.

In addition to requiring Iran to stop enriching uranium to 60%, the draft proposal that Russia has discussed with Iran would also impose restrictions on enrichment to 20% and advanced centrifuges from Iran, said the US official, the congressional official and four people familiar with the proposal. The proposal was for six months, with the possibility of extending it after it expires, the sources said.

A person familiar with the proposal said it stipulated that Iran would receive additional sanctions relief for each extension and some $10 billion in sanctions relief on unfrozen assets in South Korea, Japan and China. Iraq.

The idea of ​​an interim deal was discussed after President Joe Biden took office, but administration officials instead decided to focus on negotiating a full return to the 2015 accord.

For Russia to engage in a diplomatic effort to help the United States seems directly at odds with the current crisis Moscow has created on the border with Ukraine. With more than 100,000 Russian troops now organized around Ukraine, Biden administration officials have been consumed with diplomacy aimed at convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade.

But US officials said that in the past Moscow had cooperated with Washington during similar periods of military tension, including close cooperation between Russia’s main security agency, the FSB, and the FBI on the investigation into the Boston Marathon bombing as Russia threatened to invade Crimea, and eventually did.

