COVID-19: What the new Omicron sub-lineage could mean for the UK and its exit from the latest COVID wave | UK News





Could the timing be worse? Simultaneously with the government dropping all COVID restrictions, a new “sub-lineage” of Omicron is emerging.

However, BA.2 is definitely something to watch out for, but not too much to worry about, from what we know so far.

BA.2 has been circulating in the UK for some time at a lower level compared to the Omicron (BA.1.) of the dominant type here.

In parts of India and the Philippines, it is the main version of Omicron. In previous waves, there were regional differences in which sub-lineages of certain strains were more or less dominant.

The reason it has been upgraded to “variant under investigation” is because of what’s going on in Denmark.

Yesterday Danish officials announced that the BA.2 subline currently accounts for nearly 50% of cases in Denmark (up from 20% at Christmas).

Above all, BA.1. Omicron’s version and Delta variant are coming down to Korea. Denmark is also seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19.

Not evidence, but good evidence that BA.2 is more contagious than BA.1.

The question the Danish scientists are trying to answer is whether the number of cases is skyrocketing because of the BA.

Omicron ‘substrain’ BA.2 designated as COVID strain under investigation, UKHSA says

Virologists believe that BA.2 cannot be much more contagious than BA.1. Because if so, you’ll see BA.1 being replaced quickly in places like the UK. However, we have seen very few cases.

For that reason, we will not lead here to a wave of significant new cases, which is the difference of the Omicron BA.1. BA.2 is different from the difference between Delta and Omicron.

Another reason we should not worry too much is that the evidence from Denmark and India does not show evidence of an increased disease severity in BA.2 compared to BA.1. And although BA.1 is genetically different from BA.2, it is not expected to be much better at avoiding vaccines or antibodies from previous infections.

The worst that could happen is that in the UK BA.2 will gradually replace BA.1 and make the downward slope of the omicron wave a little longer. But if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is to assume nothing and wait for evidence. So watch this space.

