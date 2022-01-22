US blocks Chinese flights in tit-for-tat air dispute





Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rested at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China on July 25. The United States is blocking some Chinese airline flights in retaliation for China’s cancellation of more than a dozen flights by American carriers.

The US government has suspended 44 scheduled flights from the United States to China by that country’s airlines in response to restrictions placed on US carriers on COVID-19 testing protocols.

The U.S. Department of Transportation today issued restrictions to four Chinese airlines in a dispute that has spanned since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. China has in recent months suspended flights on Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. citing an effort to block the transmission of COVID-19, which US officials say is a violation of a flight access treaty.

The US government action is the latest sign of tensions between the two nations over issues ranging from trade policy to alleged espionage. The DOT said its goal was to reduce tensions over travel rules, but was forced to take action in response to recent moves by China.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China’s actions against the three carriers “are contrary to the public interest and warrant proportionate corrective action by the department”, the US agency said in the order.

The order restricts flights by Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. and Xiamen Airlines Co. Ltd. The four Chinese airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours. country.

Under China’s strict rules aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, airlines are penalized with flight suspensions if passengers arriving from other countries test positive for COVID-19. The DOT has documented 44 flights from US carriers that have been suspended by China after passengers tested positive since Dec. 19.

The Chinese government allows every passenger to travel to that country, and U.S. airlines have met all requirements, the DOT said. U.S. airlines should not be penalized when travelers test positive after arriving in China, the DOT said.

China’s requirements for cleaning planes and quarantine requirements for foreign airline crews have also created tension.

The recent actions of the two governments are a setback for the return to normal of US-China flights – which tend to be more lucrative and were a growing market – in the wake of the pandemic. Flights between the two nations were completely halted at the start of 2020.

“We support the actions taken by the Department of Transportation to ensure fair treatment of American airlines in the Chinese market,” said Airlines for America, a trade group representing major carriers.

