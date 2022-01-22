Snow and ice target US southeast coastExBulletin





Virginia Beach, Va. Public works crews brace Thursday morning for snow from an impending winter storm. Stephen M. Katz/AP .

. Stephen M. Katz/AP

Stephen M. Katz/AP

NORFOLK, Virginia. Freezing rain, sleet and snow blew over coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Friday in a winter storm that forecasters say could rumble through an area unaccustomed to winter precipitation .

Authorities along the North and South Carolina coasts have warned that ice accumulations could cause major power outages, while areas to the northeast, extending into Virginia, could see several inches (centimeters) of snow.

In North Carolina, a Delta Air Lines plane with 19 passengers on board skidded off the runway and rolled in mud as it taxied through snow-covered Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday evening, officials said. the airport. No injuries were reported on the flight from Washington, D.C.

Most precipitation is expected to pass by sunrise Saturday. But forecasters said temperatures are unlikely to rise above the 30s in North Carolina and Virginia during the day and drop into the 20s and even into the teens in some places Saturday night.

The snow “will probably stick around for a bit,” said Alec Butner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va. “We are finally entering the 40s on Sunday. We might have some melting at this point.”

Transportation officials in the southeast corner of Virginia said Friday morning that crews had been working overnight to treat the roads, but warned people not to approach them.

“Road temperatures are below zero on all roads in the region, which means a high potential for slippery areas, icy conditions and slush. Stay home where it’s warm and safe, unless that the trip is inevitable,” said the Hampton Roads District of the Virginia Department of Transportation. in a tweet.

In the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area, a fire chief warned that even walking out the front door could be dangerous.

“One of our biggest concerns is slips, trips and falls. We’re not as used to ice here. Be very careful when exiting your home,” the Horry County Fire Chief said. , Joey Tanner.

Near Raleigh, an ambulance carrying a patient slid off an icy road early Friday, injuring two workers on board, according to State Highway Patrol. The patient died after the accident, but the cause of death has not been confirmed. The governor’s office said numerous crashes were reported Friday morning after the storm’s first surge.

Forecasters predict 10 to 15 centimeters of snow for the northeast corner of the Hampton Roads region of North Carolina and Virginia, which includes Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Chris Stokes, 41, a construction worker who lives in Norfolk, stocked up at a Harris Teeter grocery store on Friday morning, topping up his supplies with bottled water, eggs, chicken, wine and more items.

“I’ve had a few problems before, but now they feel like it’s going to be a lot worse,” Stokes said.

School was canceled for her children. Its construction work was suspended. Stokes’ plan was to put chicken in the slow cooker and put together some toys his kids got for Christmas.

“I bought some salt, so I’m going to sprinkle it outside the walkway and just get ready,” Stokes said.

“Fortunately, I have a 4×4 (pickup truck),” he added. “So if anything happens, I’m not stuck for real. I can probably get to where I need to go. But I’m sure nothing will be open.”

In North Carolina, the greatest amounts of ice will likely form near New Bern, where two U.S. highways intersect, said Ryan Ellis of the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City.

“We could see up to half an inch of ice there, and with that amount you really start to worry about power outages,” Ellis said. Ice will be a concern along the coast from Jacksonville, North Carolina to the northeast corner of South Carolina.

In New Bern, Annabelle’s restaurant closed early Friday afternoon.

“We made about a fifth of what we would normally do at lunch,” said manager Keith Strange, whose family owns the restaurant in the quaint river town of about 30,000 people. “Also, we work with volunteer staff and we don’t want people driving if conditions get worse later on.”

The predicted storm is a rare occurrence, one that people take very seriously, Strange said.

“The essentials are hard to find,” he said. “I know several grocery stores were out of milk and bread yesterday at different times. People were buying hamburger buns.”

Duke Energy said in a news release it had prepared 2,500 workers in the Carolinas to help restore power after the storm, drawing crews from as far away as Florida and Indiana.

In South Carolina, areas that generally consider hurricanes their biggest weather threat were bracing for ice.

Crews tackled the high and long bridges along the state’s coast before the freezing rain began, warning they could become particularly dangerous due to the freezing rain. Myrtle Beach planned to close at least one bridge for safety reasons before any bad weather started. In Charleston, schools were closed and many offices and businesses closed after lunch.

The US Navy is requiring only mission-essential personnel to report to its facilities along the Virginia coast, including the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, also announced that non-essential employees were not required to report to work Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/21/1074996996/a-rare-blast-of-snow-and-ice-is-taking-aim-at-the-southeast-u-s-coast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos