A retired American man died after being hit by a car in a bizarre accident while flying to England to attend his sister-in-law’s funeral, a court said.

Bill Barber and his wife, Linda Lane, were collecting rental cars when they were hit by an out-of-control vehicle in an enterprise rental car parking lot near Heathrow Airport.

Frightened bystanders desperately tried to get the car out of Mr. Barber before paramedics tried to rescue him, but he died of injuries in front of his heart-breaking wife.

The other vehicle’s driver, Jose Amaya-Romero, could now face a prison sentence for not applying the handbrake while parking, causing an accident.

Lane told the Westminster Magistrate how lonely and lonely her husband’s death had been at a time when she and her husband looked forward to a long retirement.

People said they were shocked and incredulous when I told the circumstances of the death of husband Bills. Sometimes I hardly believe in myself.

Bill and I flew to England to attend my sister’s funeral. Bill was hit and killed by a car before we left the rental car parking lot.

Three years later, the image of Bills’ death is still vivid. Another vehicle collided with him, hitting the pelvic area and throwing it into the air. Before he disappears from my sight.

Bill was lying under another car with the engine still running.

Ms Lane, who was initially afraid that her husband would become the victim of a lone wolf terrorist attack, told the courts via a video link from her home in Virginia that he did not deserve such a cruel and violent death.

Bill and I should live together until we retire, she said. Now I spend almost all of my time alone.

The incident occurred on Boxing Day 2018 when the couple retrieved their rental car and Amaya-Romero was driving to return the rental car.

Barber got out of the car and went back to the driver’s seat to help his wife, who was trying not to fasten her seat belt, the court said.

When standing in the driver’s seat, Amaya-Romero tried to park the car and got out of the car, but saw it slowly rolling forward.

He desperately tried to jump into the car to catch the handbrake, but failed to arrive before the car crashed into Mr. Barber and was held in his chest.

The court heard that Amaya-Romero, also from Virginia, USA, was questioned by the police and fled the UK.

With tears in his eyes, he flew for the first time, Lane said. I couldn’t forgive him and I wouldn’t have forgiven Bill either.

An arrest warrant for Amaya-Romeros was issued in a London court, where he was eventually found guilty of the charge that resulted in his death by reckless driving with a video link.

Last Friday, District Judge John Zani sent the case to Old Bailey for a ruling, insisting that Amaya-Romero be flown to England for a hearing.

Amaya-Romero said he had to return to the country for a sentencing hearing after prosecutors said he didn’t know what would happen if he was sentenced to prison.

Amaya-Romero has agreed to go to England to receive his sentence on a date yet to be set.

