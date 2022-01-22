88-year-old woman excited about ‘seeing her grandchildren back’ after UK’s first bionic eye transplant





video playback

ITV News Science Editor Deborah Cohen reports what it means for an 88-year-old woman who is almost blind in her left eye to receive her first bionic eye in the UK.

An 88-year-old woman, who is nearly blind in her left eye, said the first British patient to receive a bionic eye “will be able to see my grandson again”.

ITV News had exclusive access to London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital to watch a patient undergoing surgery, which their grandchildren call “Bionic Nana,” sees with bionic eyes for the first time.

The eye chip works with special glasses that allow patients to receive signals into their eyes, and my grandmother is the first in the UK to receive the device as part of a phase 3 European-wide clinical trial.

ITV News was granted exclusive access to watch the ‘Bionic Nana’ iChip first ‘turn on’ and undergo a series of tests.

The patient, whose name cannot be given due to regulations, has geographic atrophy, a type of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that results in a blind spot in the center of the eyeball.

AMD is the most common cause of blindness in the world, a condition that affects more than 5 million people worldwide, but there is currently no cure. Doctors say a “breakthrough” device offers hope that people who suffer from the disease may partially restore vision.

After receiving her first eye exam on January 19, a month after surgery, the patient told ITV News that the device would “make a big difference” in her life and return her independence.

‘When I look in the mirror, I am shocked!’

A patient with seven children and eight grandchildren said:

When I look in the mirror, I am amazed!

And since I didn’t go out a lot, I think I’ll be able to go out even more.”

A grandmother of Dagenham, London, had surgery on December 1, 2021 to surgically insert a 2 mm wide microchip under the center of the retina.

She will now wear special glasses that include a video camera connected to a small computer attached to her waistband.

Mahi Muqit, a vitreous retinal surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, explains the procedure.

How do bionic chips work?

This chip captures the video provided by the glasses and sends it to a computer, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to process this information and guide the glasses’ focus.

Finally, the glasses project this image as an infrared beam back through the eye to the chip, which converts this image into an electrical signal that travels through the retinal cells back to the brain.

The brain then interprets this signal as if it were natural vision. This lasts for 3 years.

Mahi Muqit, a vitreous and retina specialist at Moorfield Eye Hospital, said he was “surprised” to see his patients respond well to the surgery.

Dr. Muqit explains how the device works and how the ‘Bionic Nana’ works.

Finally, bringing this to patients in the UK was the ultimate goal, and having this patient go through the system last year has opened up an opportunity for more patients, he told ITV News.

He says studies across Europe of patients who have already undergone the procedure show the procedure has game-changing potential.

He has welcomed this as a new era of retinal implants and bionic retinal implants, and expects better vision outcomes while surgeries are much faster and can be performed by many surgeons.

The so-called Bionic Nana thanked the doctor, hoping that participating in the experiment will pave the way for more people to restore their sight.

She said: The doctor first contacted us and told us about this procedure and said that I was qualified. I said well, I have nothing to lose.

If all goes well, it will be good for the next person. You may need someone younger than me.

The patient said that he hoped to participate in the experiment and help other young people suffering from eye diseases.

The patient, a keen gardener, said she hopes to see the plants again and enjoy hobbies such as drawing watercolors, making birthday cards, doing puzzles, and playing cards with her family.

This research is supported by the NIHR Biomedical Research Center of the Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the UCL Eye Institute.

The Prima System unit used for this work was developed by Pixium Vision in France.

Dr Muqit said more UK patients have been recruited to participate in the study and that he and his team welcome more in the future.

