Five Things to Know: January Camp





Preparations for a big 2022 are officially underway as the United States Women’s National Team kicked off the new year with their annual January camp. The training camp, held this year in Austin, Texas, will run from January 19-28. Although there are no official matches associated with the camp, the 10-day event serves as an important starting point for the year ahead, with the focus now on the new Concacaf W Championship. eight-team competition will take place in July and will qualify four countries for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and one directly for the 2024 Olympics, with the second and third place earning places in the playoffs to determine the second and final Olympic spot of Concacaf.

Dive into the roster and learn more about the USWNT’s upcoming year with Five Things to Know About January Camp.

USWNT RETURNS TO AUSTIN

The USWNT returns to Austin just seven months after playing the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium, christening the home of Major League Soccers Austin FC with a 2-0 win over Nigeria to close out the 2021 Summer Series. June, which featured the first-ever goal at the site thanks to a strike from Christen Press in first-half stoppage time, followed by an insurance count in the dying moments of the game from Lynn Williams, was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,500 supporters. It was also the first-ever trip to Austin for the USWNT and the first international American football game of any kind in the city.

This year’s January camp is the second USWNT event in Austin. The United States held its January 2021 camp in Orlando, Florida in preparation for two friendlies against Colombia at Exploria Stadium and spent the January 2020 camp in Tampa, Florida before kicking off Olympic qualifying in the end of the month in Houston, Texas.

TWENTY-SIX STRONG TO START 2022

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up 26 players for the January camp as he and his coaching staff continue to assess performance and add depth to the player pool. Seventeen of the 26 players on this list were part of the United States’ trip to Australia in November, where the United States closed their 2021 campaign with a 3-0 victory over the Matildas in Sydney on November 27 and a draw 1-1 at Newcastle. November 30. Of the nine players on this roster who did not feature in November games, five are World Cup winners, as Alyssa Naeher, Kelley OHara, Morgan Gautrat, Samantha Mewis and Mallory Pugh return to camp. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (formerly Bledsoe), defender Naomi Girma, midfielder Jaelin Howell and striker Trinity Rodman round out the new additions to the November roster.

Defender Imani Dorsey, who earned her first cap in the Nov. 30 game against Australia, was initially named on the January camp roster but was later ruled out due to injury.

US WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM JANUARY TRAINING CAMP ROSTER BY POSITION:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley Ohara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC)

NEW FACES READY TO COMPETE

Ten players on that list were members of the 2020 Olympic squad, with OHara a three-time Olympian and two-time World Cup champion – the most capped player in that camp with 148 international appearances. However, half of this list remains relatively new to the international scene as thirteen players have ten or less caps for the senior team. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy, midfielder Ashley Sanchez and striker Morgan Weaver all earned their first caps in November while three players from that roster Girma, Kingsbury and Rodman are uncapped.

Rodman, the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year, is the roster’s youngest player at 19 and is the only player in her first camp with the senior WNT. Girma and striker Sophia Smith are the next youngest players on this roster at 21, followed by 22-year-old Jaelin Howell and Sanchez.

Girma is one of eight NWSL No. 1 draft picks called to this camp, joining Emily Fox (2021), Smith (2020), Tierna Davidson (2019), Andi Sullivan (2018), Rose Lavelle (2017) , Emily Sonnett (2016 ) and Gautrat (2015).

Five other players on this list Davidson (23), Fox (23), Pugh (23), Alana Cook (24) and Weaver (24) are also under 25.

WE HAVE A SPIRIT(S)

After the January camp ends, players are expected to report back to their respective clubs as the NWSL prepares to launch preseason training camps for its historic 10th season.

Nine of the 12 teams now in the NWSL are represented on the January camp roster, led by far by 2021 champions Washington Spirit, who have seven players on that roster in Kingsbury, the 2021 NWSL Goaltender of the Year. , Rodman, the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year, forward Ashley Hatch, the 2021 NWSL Golden Boot winner, midfielders Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and defenders OHara and Emily Sonnett.

The Chicago Red Stars have four players on this list in Davidson, Gautrat, Naeher and Pugh while OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC have three players each.

THE YEAR TO COME

Although no official matches are being played this month, American players and fans won’t have to wait long for official competitions to resume as the USWNT will play its first matches of the year in February at the SheBelieves Cup 2022, presented by Visa. The United States will open the tournament on February 17 against the Czech Republic (8 p.m. PT on ESPN/TUDN) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The Cup co-hosts New Zealand at noon PT on ABC. From there, the teams will travel to Frisco, Texas, where the United States will play their final game against Iceland (8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN) in a bid to lift the SheBelieves Cup trophy for a third consecutive year. .

After the SheBelieves Cup, USA are set to play two friendlies in April and two in June, leading to the Concacaf W Championship in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2022/01/five-things-to-know-january-camp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos