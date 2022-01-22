New omicron mutations found in 53 people in the UK





A new strain of the Omicron mutation was found in 53 people in the UK.

Scientists are investigating a sub-variant of the strain that swept the country in December.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Friday, January 21st that it is a sister variant of BA. As is known, type 1 omicrons were also found in other European countries.

A new subspecies of this strain was discovered in the UK and is now being investigated, Mirror reports.

So far, there are no indications that the new variant, BA.2, is more serious.

This strain made up about half of all omicron cases in Denmark, and early studies in the country did not show an increased risk of hospitalization.

Danish health officials say they think the current vaccine is effective against the BA.2 strain, which fights serious disease.

However, it is unclear whether the new strain can be more contagious.

More data is needed to test that possibility.

Both BA.1 and BA.2 strains share many similarities and are therefore considered omicrons.

However, strain BA.2 has a different S-gene mutation than BA.1. This means that when performing the PCR test, BA.2 is positive for the S-gene while BA.1 is not.

Health Minister Sajid Javid continues to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Image: Getty Images)

Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Advisor, said:

“Additional doses also increase protection against both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections that will reduce transmission in the population.

“Although the indications of the severity of omicron relative to delta are still encouraging, the high level of community transmission continues, which could put pressure on health care.

“While further analysis has been undertaken to investigate the slight increase in the number of children admitted to hospitals, at present Covid-19 poses a very low health risk to children and infants.

“Early data show that hospitalized young children experience mild illness and are discharged after a short hospital stay.

“Getting a booster jab is the most effective way to protect yourself and others from infection and serious illness. Although prevalence is still high, wear a mask in an indoor environment and get a lateral flow test before meeting other people. , immediately isolate and undergo PCR testing.”

Health and Social Affairs Minister Sajid Zabid said: “There is more evidence that a vaccine remains the best line of defense against COVID-19.”

“The booster jab is protecting people from infection and serious illness, so we urge you to join our national mission and strengthen it now,” he added.

UKHSA continues to closely monitor data for the BA.2 sub-lineage.

