Intel’s chip factories in Ohio won’t guarantee US semiconductor supply





Intel announced Jan. 21 that it would spend $20 billion to build two new semiconductor factories in Ohio by 2025, eventually investing in no less than eight chip factories in the state. We expect this to become the largest silicon manufacturing site on the planet, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Time.

Intel’s efforts are part of a broader campaign to relocate semiconductor manufacturing to the United States. In 2020, pandemic-related supply chain disruptions created a global chip shortage that disrupted at least 169 industries, but particularly hit U.S. auto manufacturing. To avoid a similar crisis in the future, US politicians have tried to induce semiconductor manufacturers to open factories in the United States through subsidies and tax breaks. Intel is betting that these subsidies will make the new factories a good investment.

Since July, Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been scrambling to revive a stalled bill that would offer $52 billion in federal subsidies for the construction of new semiconductor factories in the United States. Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, in a rare moment of bipartisan consensus, urged their congressional colleagues in a Jan. 7 press release to quickly approve grants to ease an unprecedented shortage of semiconductors, exacerbated by foreign governments attracting this sector overseas and to the United States. excessive dependence on foreign production.

US lawmakers are reportedly seeking to ensure the $52 billion chip factory subsidy becomes law by including it in a funding bill that must be passed by February 18 to avoid a government shutdown. .

But building a few high-tech semiconductor factories is not enough to make Americas chip supply independent of foreign manufacturing. To do this, the United States would have to relocate an entire semiconductor supply chain that includes test and packaging factories, in addition to chip factories, or fabs, like the ones Intel plans to build in Ohio.

The text of the Semiconductor Subsidy Bill, known as the CHIPS Act, allows the government to subsidize any machinery or equipment designed and used to manufacture or process semiconductors, a broad definition that could encompass testing and packaging plants. But so far, all of the Intel, Samsung and TSMC factories that have said they would build in the United States if the CHIPS law passes are high-tech factories.

If you were only concerned about security of supply and manufacturing [semiconductors] locally so automakers aren’t cut, then you should also consider outsourced assembly and testing, said Willy Shih, a Harvard Business School professor who studies semiconductor supply chains. You should also look at all the materials that feed the smelters.

Chip factories are only part of the supply chain

The most complicated and specialized part of semiconductor manufacturing takes place in multi-billion dollar chip fabs, or fabs, like the ones Intel plans to build in Ohio. There, machines etch microscopic transistors into large circular silicon wafers that can measure 0.3 m in diameter.

The next step is to send these wafers to testing and packaging plants. There the machines probe each little transistor pattern to make sure they were printed correctly. If the transistors are arranged correctly, they are cut out of the wafer and packaged as individual chips that can measure as little as 10 millimeters in diameter, or about the width of a fingernail.

Therefore, the preparation of semiconductors for a car, a smartphone or a washing machine depends as much on test and packaging factories as on high-tech factories.

But most of the world’s testing and packaging factories are still in Southeast Asia. Only 3% of global chip packaging occurs in North America, primarily in California and Texas. Although Intel promises to build new factories in Ohio, it will still have to ship the bulk of its unfinished chips to expanding, labor-intensive overseas packaging operations. The region’s low minimum wages, typically four times lower than US minimum wages, mean it’s still likely cheaper to test and package US chips overseas. In December, Intel announced plans to build a new $7 billion test and packaging facility in Malaysia.

Okay, you’re going to set up your factory in Ohio, but you’re still shipping chips to China, Vietnam or Malaysia to be packaged, and then they have to come back to the United States to be sold, Shih said. How much have we really added in terms of resilience?

Even so, Shih says there’s an advantage to making chip wafers in American factories. We overlooked that part in the United States because it was easier to let the Taiwanese or the Koreans do it, he said, and I think there’s a growing awareness that actually a lot of innovation happens at this stage.

