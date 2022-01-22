UK Weather Forecast: Exact dates for heavy snow after frosty weekend





The UK is set for a frosty weekend, but temperatures will likely be cooler than Friday. Weather maps show that winter isn’t over and mercury can drop as low as -10C with heavy snow in early February.

UK Weather: Meteorological Agency forecasts frosty weather across the UK

The British are set to start seeing frosts over the weekend, but temperatures will be milder before the Arctic plunges at the end of the month when heavy snow and ice conditions are expected.

Temperatures dropped to minus 7 degrees on Friday and people had to wrap up the week warmly, but the mercury is starting to rise, but winter isn’t over yet.

Maps from WXChart show that temperatures are set to drop below freezing around January 31 and heavy snow is expected in the first week of February.

On February 5, mercury in Scotland could drop as low as minus 10 degrees, and snowfall of up to 90 centimeters could fall in the northernmost part of northwest England. In the UK, you can fall up to 8 centimeters from Manchester.

Temperatures are expected to drop again at the end of January (

It will be cold and cloudy with high pressure in many areas through this weekend but no sub-zero temperatures.

Weather forecaster Alex Deakin said most of the time the winds will be light but cloudy.

Most of the time, thanks to those clouds, it will keep the temperature below freezing. Thick clouds from the northwest are still bringing some drizzle and rain to the Highlands and Western Islands, and it will be quite windy here as well, keeping temperatures around 7C or 8C.

“Most towns or cities 2C or 3C and like I said, some frost can still occur where the skies are clear. And where the skies are clear it will lead to some sunshine on Saturday mornings, but supplies will be short.

According to maps from WXCharts, heavy snow is likely in the first week of February (

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the country and mostly sunny in the southern part of the country. It can rain in northwest England, and in Scotland it can be much milder, with temperatures covered by clouds reaching up to 12 degrees Celsius.

It will gradually get chilly as we move into Sunday.

Mr Deakin went on to say: There is a similar story on Sunday and there will be some clouds so there may be some sunshine in some areas.

When the sun shines, the temperature will rise to 7 degrees Celsius or 8 degrees Celsius.”

The UK’s next five-day forecast is for parts of the country to start seeing frost on Saturday (

There is a chance of some rain and drizzle in many areas, especially in the northwest. Some bright spells are running mainly in the east. The south is a bit chilly, but the north has above-average temperatures.

Tonight:

Most of the area is dry but somewhat cloudy. A bit of isolated frost and fog allows for a few clear spells. The wind blows from the far northwest, bringing some rain or drizzle to the hills.

Sunday:

Cloudy and windy in the northwest with additional rain or drizzle on the hills. Although dry, other areas are often somewhat cloudy, but there may be some sunny days.

Monday-Wednesday Outlook:

often cloudy and dry, most central and southern regions; rather cold Some frost and fog, rain on Tuesday morning. Other areas are often windy and occasionally rain. mild.

