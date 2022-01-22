



Steve Barclay, Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster, has commissioned departments across government to ensure offices can quickly return to full capacity after the UK’s telecommuting restrictions are lifted.

Officials will lead the return to office work, and the Minister will work with the Chief of Staff and departments to monitor office use and develop measures to return people to a normal, pre-epidemic state. Place.

The Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster said:

Now we are learning to live with COVID and lifted our Plan B action. We need to move away from reliance on video conferencing and return to the benefits of face-to-face collaboration.

We would like to thank the public officials for overcoming the difficulties of the past two years. It’s important to make the most of your office space starting next week as we build strong recovery after the pandemic stops.

Civil servants have played a leading role in helping the country tackle the pandemic during the pandemic, with many frontline workers and office workers remaining at work and more people working from home.

After the Plan B action is removed, it is important that more employees return to the office so they can again reap the benefits of collaborative work in the delivery of public services. This is especially important for the learning and development of new employees. Joined the civil service during the pandemic.

Ministers have urged government departments to return to full capacity of employees at work.

The Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster is expected to raise the issue in his cabinet next week, urging ministers to bring the office to full capacity as soon as possible.

As civil servants and other office workers return to the office, the sandwich and hospitality sectors are expected to bring economic benefits to businesses across the country due to dramatic increases.

Measures have been taken to reassure employees in government buildings so they can transition back to office work. This includes increasing ventilation and improving cleaning routines. Department leaders will also ensure that all safety guidelines are followed at all times.

There is no government requirement or recommendation for employers to limit doses in the workplace.

