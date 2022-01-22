Merseyside’s energy rates are among the highest in the UK.





Merseyside and North Wales have the highest electricity rates in the UK, paying an average of over 800 per year. That’s 100 more than the region with the lowest electricity rates.

North Scotland has the second highest electricity cost, with 795 households using electricity per year, and Northern Ireland has the lowest electricity rates, using an average of 7% less annually than the rest of the UK.

Electricity costs in Merseyside and North Wales, up 7.5% in 2021 alone, are nearly 50 times higher than the average annual electricity price in the UK as a whole and 100 times more expensive than electricity in Northern Ireland.

Electricity rates in Merseyside and North Wales have increased by nearly 30% since 2017.

The study, conducted by energy expert Boiler Central, analyzed new government data from the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy to find the UK regions where electricity is the most expensive in the UK.

A total of 40 energy suppliers went bankrupt last year due to soaring wholesale gas costs, and Martin Lewis of Money Saving Expert warns that energy price caps will increase by another 51% in April 2022, adding 600 to gas and electricity do. Bill.

Myles Robinson, energy expert at Boiler Central, said: With bills expected to soar by 600 more in the spring, it is becoming increasingly impossible for families to afford these costs.

“Not only is the country’s energy prices rising, but several parts of the UK are already addressing the consequences of regional differences in electricity rates.

“Energy generation across the UK is not equally robust, but some regions are plentiful in fossil and renewable energy and some are struggling to produce energy. The ratio of wages to energy.

“It is important for consumers to do what they can to reduce energy costs in their homes, but this includes making sure the property is well insulated and quick steps they can enact to reduce heat loss, such as bleeding radiators, turning off lights, and turning off power. That would include seeing if there are any fixes: unless the UK comes up with a bigger solution to cut energy costs, smart thermostats that make energy use more cost-effective will raise rates for a while.

