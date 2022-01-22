UK Weather: Cold weather alert as temperatures drop to minus 6 degrees before snowfall





The UK woke up to a frosty start over the weekend as temperatures dropped to nearly -6C overnight before there was a chance of snow in the coming weeks.

On Friday night, temperatures remained below freezing in most places thanks to overcast weather, but temperatures in Topcliff, North Yorkshire dropped to as low as -5.8C overnight.

A cold wave advisory has been extended to parts of the east, southeast, and southwest areas until 9:00 am on Wednesday, January 26.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as cold weather continues.

Temperatures are expected to warm again before a cold wave returns at the end of the month, when forecasters predict some snow in the unstable environment.

Weather forecaster Dan Stroud said this weekend will be mostly dry and stable across the UK, with temperatures generally normal throughout the year in England and Wales, but slightly above average in parts of Scotland.

He told The Independent.

Gradually we will have fronts trying to push south and east across the country, but not until the weekend when we start to make progress.

Most countries will be dry by Wednesday and not wet until Thursday.

The weather forecast predicts that temperatures for many people will drop to around 1-2C and 7-8C in the Far North overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

Weekly highs in Norwich and London on Sunday will be 7-8C, while temperatures in Scotland will soar by double digits and Edinburgh are expected to reach 10C.

Mercury can drop slightly to 6C in the south and 8-9C in the north on Monday, but daytime temperatures will rise again to 7C in England and Wales and 8C in Belfast on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will remain mostly below freezing for the next few days.

Snow could arrive in the first half of February during the cold interlude, according to the Met Offices long-term weather forecast, but will likely be confined to the highlands of the north such as the Scottish Highlands.

Stroud said he expected the weather to become more unsettling as February entered, but said there were no signs that it was heading towards a notable goal.

We said we expect stable conditions to continue until this month’s changes, especially across the South.

As we move into February, the weather is expected to become a little more erratic, but now temperatures are generally close to or close to the year-round average.

For most countries, there are no signs of: [snow] That’s where we’re heading. Dangers are always present, but most likely spread across the plateau.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-weather-forecast-cold-snow-b1998604.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos