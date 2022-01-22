Meteorological Agency forecast in ‘Arctic explosion’ report to hit UK





Nottinghamshire could be set to a bit of a ‘cold interlude’ next month, with reports of arctic air flowing into the UK.

Temperatures dropped last night and many parts of the county woke up to frosty ice.

Some parts of the United States have experienced some of the coldest winter nights so far, and we could be in much colder times ahead, according to weather forecaster Clare Fraser.

“The Arctic air will flow down from the north, and it will snow, especially in the northeast poles,” she told Sun.

Prospects for Nottinghamshire look less certain over the next few days, with a minimum temperature of 0C on Saturday night, January 22, and ‘mostly cloudy and no frost’.

The Meteorological Agency is forecasting ‘mostly dry, cloudy and windy days’ and sunny sections on Sunday.

Regarding the Monday-Wednesday outlook, the Bureau of Meteorology said: “Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mostly cloudy, after the clouds clear there will be some frost and fog overnight. There is a chance it will clear up Wednesday and sunny eastern parts.”

Here’s a longer range forecast for the Bureau of Meteorology:

January 26 (Wednesday) – February 4 (Friday)

This period is mostly cloudy and some isolated fog may form under the clear skies to the south, otherwise it will be mostly dry and sunny here.

However, while there is a risk of some rain on the west end, the east is likely to be brighter.

The rain later arrives in the northwest and tracks southeast with stronger winds, then a heavy shower to the northwest, returning only over the weekend.

The south is closer to average and the north is likely to be milder. Steady conditions are expected to remain dominant for the rest of January, but occasional rain or showers and occasional strong winds are expected from the northwest and northwest.

Heading into February increases the likelihood of a more destabilizing situation.

February 5 (Sat) – February 19 (Sat)

In early February, the north/south split is expected to continue, with more stable and cloudy weather expected in the south and generally drier than average, while the north will be more varied and milder with some rain.

It is more likely that unstable conditions will be established, with the northwest likely to be the wettest area, but occasional showers or longer torrential rains may spread over most areas and the southeast is likely to be the driest.

Strong wind spells are sometimes more likely to develop more extensively. A colder interlude with a shorter lifespan is possible, although temperatures are likely to be near-average or slightly higher. All snow is likely to be limited to the northern highlands.

