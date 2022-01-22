Washington asks Russia to keep US response on security guarantees secret





WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US officials have asked their Russian colleagues not to release Washington’s written response to Moscow’s proposal on security guarantees, the Washignton Post reported.

However, according to the newspaper, “a senior State Department official acknowledged that the Kremlin may decide to release it after the United States sends it next week.”

State Department sources also told the Washington Post that the US written response will include US security proposals and demonstrate the country’s interest in maintaining dialogue with Moscow. At the same time, the document will not contain any commitments regarding NATO’s openness policy and the accession of new members.

However, the US administration considers it important to provide a written response, because in this case the document can be read directly by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There is a decision maker in Russia and that is President Putin,” the newspaper said, quoting another Biden administration official. “If that then allows the ultimate decision-maker in Russia to look at those ideas and decide whether to move forward, that’s in our interest.”

“We don’t want to be the ones to rule out a possible diplomatic solution,” he added.

Following Friday’s meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Geneva, Washington agreed to provide written responses to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. After that, the US Secretary of State and the top Russian diplomat plan to hold the next meeting. At a press conference after the meeting, Lavrov told reporters that in his view publishing the US response would be a good thing to do. However, Russia will seek Blinken’s consent to do so, he added.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, and a draft agreement on guaranteeing the security of Russia and the States NATO members. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the membership of Ukraine and other countries in the alliance. They also impose restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe ( OSCE) in Vienna on 13 January.

