



Parliaments across the UK are using a radical strategy to reduce the number of polluting vehicles on the streets in response to the climate emergency.

Leicester City Council hopes that new rates for workplace parking will improve air quality, fund public transport and encourage walking and biking.

The power to increase the Workplace Parking Fee (WPL) from local businesses was introduced by the Labor Party 20 years ago. However, parking is a controversial issue with local government as Nottingham is the only city in the UK that has this plan.

Leicester is now set to be second. We are consulting on a proposal to charge 550 parking spaces per year to companies with 10 or more parking spaces starting next year. It is up to the employer to decide whether to bear the cost or pass it on to the employee. Over the next 10 years, 450 million square meters can be increased to invest in new electric buses, an expanded cycle network and train station renovations.

Adam Clarke, Deputy Mayor of Environment and Transportation for Leiceters, wants to use workplace parking fees more widely to move away from car dominance.

Clark said: It was a historic city. The road network was built on the footsteps of the Romans and in the post-war period it was difficult to make roads for automobiles. This has led to an influx of more cars, limiting the city.

We worked really hard to make the transition to bikes, walks, and buses. But addressing our environmental, economic and health challenges requires one step further and a real leap forward.

The plan has been criticized by some businesses, opposition lawmakers and auto groups. Leicester’s LDP MP Nigel Porter said: If you are a nurse or a doctor, you will be able to attend shifts at various times day and night. There will not always be a bus service for you. There seems to be a schedule. [among] Some members of the Labor Party want to put a price on people.

The Commission’s Economic Impact Study found that while several local businesses described the WPL as a cover-up tax that charged huge costs, one employer simply described the plan as crazy.

Clark said he wants the city council to work with employers to come up with specific solutions to gaps in transportation networks, including bus and bike storage that responds to demand.

Others have expressed concern about the impact on low-wage workers. A spokesperson for AA said: “Considering that WPL is a fixed tax rate when passed on to employees, it does more harm to low-income workers and makes them disproportionate.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is the champion of the 15-minute city model. Photo: Vincent Isore/Rex/Shutterstock

The commission said employers could choose to charge higher earners a higher rate than lower-paid employees if employers pass a fee. Leicester wants to emulate the 15-minute city model advocated by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. All essential amenities can be reached within 15 minutes on foot or by bike. It’s a relatively small city, with a quarter of all car trips under 1.25 miles, with an average trip of 3 miles.

Clark said: We know that most excursions in Leicester can be walked or biked, and we know there is a tremendous opportunity to improve our public transport network. If you can do the job well, you can provide a real alternative, and those who actually need to use a car will benefit from less traffic on the road.

Workplace parking rates are an increasingly attractive idea for local authorities who are short on cash and need to meet challenging air quality targets in the next few years. The Oxfordshire County Council is seeking to launch a charging zone to cover Oxford city centre, and Cambridge and Bristol have recently expressed interest.

Workplace parking has become a controversial political issue in Scotland, and Edinburgh and Glasgow are exploring plans.

Scotland’s Labor and Conservatives vehemently opposed the plan, which Labor transport spokeswoman Neil Bibby recently branded as a blatant assault on commuter taxes and workers’ pay packets.

Other legislatures have used clean air zones where older, more polluted vehicles are charged to encourage sustainable transportation. London’s ultra-low-emission credits have been in operation since 2019, and last year, Birmingham became the second city to introduce zones for private vehicles.

But plans for a clean air area in Greater Manchester have been halted, and Mayor Andy Burnham has called for more money from the government to help people switch to greener vehicles.

It has raised $83 million directly since 2012 using the Nottinghams workplace parking levy, securing an additional $600 million in grants.

One academic review found that it had a slight effect on commuter travel patterns. It was found that 8.6% of commuters switched from cars in part because of the levy.

Sue Flack, who helped deliver the Nottingham program and now works as a consultant for local authorities, said: They wouldn’t say they like WPL.

They prefer non-deductible transport, but that doesn’t work.

