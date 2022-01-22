Families of U.S. embassy staff in Ukraine ordered to start evacuating as early as Monday: officials





The State Department has ordered the families of U.S. embassy staff in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as early as Monday, U.S. officials told Fox News.

Next week, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine on commercial flights, “while those are still available,” an official said.

Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion.

Late Friday night, the US Embassy in Ukraine announced that the first shipment of ammunition had arrived as per President Biden’s instructions.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESS HEAD WARNS RUSSIA WILL INVADE UKRAINE NEXT MONTH

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

US officials say small arms ammunition makes up the bulk of the 200,000 pounds of what the State Department calls lethal aid needed by Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. US officials also told Fox that Javelin anti-tank missiles are expected to arrive early next week from the Baltic states and US military stockpiles.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA TENSIONS: A NATO EXERCISE PLANNED FOR NEXT WEEK TO SHOW ALLIANCE DEFENSE

Advanced Russian fighter jets have now arrived in Belarus, northern Ukraine. The Pentagon fears the Ukrainian capital is “now in the crosshairs”, another official added.

The West has rejected Moscow’s main NATO demands that Ukraine will never be added as a member, that no alliance weapons will be deployed near Russian borders and that it will withdraw its forces from central and eastern Europe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The US government plans to ship “a ton” of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in the coming days, officials say.

Talks between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday yielded no breakthrough, although the two sides agreed to continue diplomatic talks. The two diplomats will speak again after the United States submits a formal response to Russian demands next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-embassy-personnel-family-in-ukraine-ordered-begin-evacuating-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos