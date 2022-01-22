US military aid arrives in Ukraine amid Russia border tensions | News





The delivery follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens visit to Kyiv this week amid concerns over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border.

The first shipment of the United States $200m security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kyiv, the US embassy said.

The delivery followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens visit to Kyiv this week amid concerns from Ukraine and its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

Washington had approved the $200m package in December.

The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraines armed forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraines sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression, the embassy said on Facebook on Saturday.

Russias naval cadets walk along a pier at the Kronshtadt naval base, outside Saint Petersburg [Olga Maltseva/AFP]

Ukraines defense minister thanked the US for the aid.

Meanwhile, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send US-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Blinken said Washington was fully endorsing.

I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment NATO Allies Estonia Latvia Lithuania are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russias unprovoked and irresponsible aggression, he tweeted.

I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment @NATO Allies are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russias unprovoked and irresponsible aggression. https://t.co/wFOLv0Wi2V

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 22, 2022

We salute them for their longstanding support to Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier this week described Western arms supplies to Ukraine as extremely dangerous and said they do nothing to reduce tensions.

The West has rejected Moscows main demands promises from NATO that Ukraine will never be added as a member, that no alliance weapons will be deployed near Russian borders, and that it will pull back its forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

A meeting between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday ended with no breakthrough.

stand united

In a joint statement published late on Friday, the defense ministers of the three Baltic states said they stand united in our commitment to Ukraines sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression.

They said Estonia would provide Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank weapons, while Latvia and Lithuania were sending Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and other related equipment to bolster Kyivs defensive military capabilities.

Today Ukraine is at the forefront of separating Europe from the military conflict with Russia. Lets face it the war in Ukraine is ongoing and it is important to support Ukraine in every way we can so that they can resist the aggressor, Minister of Defense of Estonia Kalle Laanet said.

It was not immediately clear when the weapons and equipment would be sent to Ukraine.

A Russian serviceman carries ammunition during a military drill at Molkino training ground in the Krasnodar region, Russia [File: AP Photo]

In a separate development, Estonia is seeking Germanys approval to send Soviet-made howitzers, which once belonged to East Germany, to Ukraine. Estonia acquired the howitzers from non-NATO member Finland, which had bought them from Germanys military surplus supply in the 1990s.

The German government said on Friday that it was considering Estonias request to pass the howitzers on to Ukraine but gave no timeline for a decision.

Speaking from Istanbul, Turkey, Matthew Bryza of the Atlantic Council said while the amassing of troops along the Ukraine border was an unprecedented peacetime military build-up, he believed war was not Russian President Vladimir Putins preferred outcome.

A full-scale invasion is costly. It is risky because there will be a lot of Russian casualties as well [and the] Ukrainian military is much better equipped than in 2014, he told Al Jazeera.

In 2014, Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula after the overthrow of Ukraines Moscow-friendly leader and also backed a separatist armed uprising in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian civilians are ready to fight. There will be a partisan war potentially for years that will inflict heavy casualties, Bryza added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/22/us-military-aid-arrives-in-ukraine-amid-russia-border-tensions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos